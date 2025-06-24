Sonny Dykes’ Major Move Draws $14M NFL WR Comparison as Josh Hoover Faces Ultimatum

TCU, fresh off a solid 9-4 season, is hitting the gas on recruiting under HC Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs are bringing in a ton of new talent, with 31 commits and 9 transfers for 2025, plus 12 more for 2026. They recently snagged some top high school players like Vincent Johnson, Bradley Brown, and Jason Bradford, who even flipped from Oklahoma State. But it’s wide receiver James Scott who’s stealing the spotlight, drawing comparisons to a $14 million NFL receiver.

Sonny Dykes’ recruiting surge continued with a major commitment from three-star wide receiver James Scott of Conroe (TX) Oak Ridge. Scott chose TCU over Texas A&M, USC, Houston, Nebraska, and Arkansas. He credited receivers coach Malcolm Kelly, stating, “I feel like it’s on paper; the last seven years Coach Kelly has been at TCU, he’s put multiple guys in the league each year he’s been there.” And his decision was solidified after multiple visits.

Scott’s commitment wasn’t straightforward, as he also considered Houston. However, his fifth visit to TCU sealed the deal. “I’d been there 3-4 times, and it was my fifth time to visit. It wasn’t really seeing anything. I wanted to go to U of H (Houston) and then there (TCU) and see which one feels like the right place,” Scott said. “I just got the feeling when I was there.” TCU’s early offer, stemming from a summer camp, fostered a strong connection.

Stephen Simcox, a TCU insider, didn’t hold back his praise for James Scott on the Locked On Horned Frogs podcast, affirming that Sonny Dykes’ push to get the go-to guy for quarterback Josh Hoover was worth it. Simcox said, “James Scott, when you turn on the highlight tape, 50/50 balls, he’s going to go get them. He uses that size to his advantage. There were so many plays near the goal line.”

Simcox then compared Scott to some of TCU’s exceptional wideouts. “He reminds me a little bit of Quentin Johnston in that he’s just so big, and Savion Williams had this ability too, but it wasn’t so much the shiftiness and the speed, even though those guys had those things, but the size and the frame—he catches the ball in those little screen passes or those out routes and curl routes,” Simcox added.

Quentin Johnston burst onto the scene at TCU, starting as a true freshman and leading the team with 487 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches—a Big 12 record of 22.1 yards per reception for a freshman. Johnston entered the 2023 NFL Draft and now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers on a lucrative $14 million contract. Drawing a comparison to him without even stepping into a real college football game is no small feat.

Savion Williams’s path to success was also exceptional. He primarily played as a kick returner as a 2020 freshman, then became a reliable receiver by 2022, starting all 15 games with 29 catches for 392 yards and four touchdowns. In 2023, he led TCU with 573 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 41 catches. He’s now with the Green Bay Packers, showcasing his determination and consistent improvement.

And here we have Scott bringing in the size, speed, and skill. During his sophomore year, he ran the 200 meters in 24.48 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 42.82 seconds. Spring 2024 saw him record long jumps measuring 20-9 and 20-0.5. This explains the speed Stephen Simcox talked about. On top of that, Scott’s 6’4″ stature and 250 lb size just intensify the hype.

Simcox even added, “It’s just really difficult for those defenders that are making first contact to bring him down. He’s very good at catching the ball in the comeback and just spinning right out of the tackle, using that size to his advantage.” After James Scott’s addition, Sonny Dykes can finally get some stability in his wide receiver room. But this season, it’s still all about Hoover.

Josh Hoover’s pivotal 2025 season

Josh Hoover’s 2024 season revived Funkytown’s hopes, but questions remain. His nearly 4,000 passing yards (3,949) were spectacular, but 17 turnovers—11 interceptions and six fumbles—are a serious concern. Heading into 2025, the pressure is on Hoover to eliminate those mistakes and elevate his game.

TCU insider Stephen Simcox didn’t pull any punches when discussing Hoover’s situation on the Locked On Horned Frogs podcast. “I want to focus on Josh Hoover today,” he started. “If there are two things that Josh can really improve on this offseason… one is taking care of the ball better, limiting those turnovers.” Simcox identified Hoover’s setbacks as poor decisions and weak fundamentals. Key games against SMU and Texas Tech exposed critical issues that can no longer be ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Hoover made too many costly errors in crucial situations. Film review reveals inconsistent mechanics, tunnel vision, and poor pocket presence. Those red-zone fumbles against Utah and Stanford weren’t flukes; they highlight deeper issues. As Simcox pointed out, these aren’t minor flaws—they’re game-changers.

Turnovers don’t explain everything. Hoover’s weak running game revealed further cause for concern. Simcox pointed out the glaring weakness: “The other thing is becoming more of a running threat or becoming more of a threat in the run game. That’s not something he’s comfortable with. It’s not something that’s come natural to him.”

The numbers tell the same story: Hoover’s 47 carries for -19 yards illustrate his ineffective rushing attack. While he scored four rushing touchdowns, most came in short-yardage situations. Defenders didn’t fear his running, limiting TCU’s offensive options. The offensive line also struggled, ranking poorly in run blocking. Until Hoover becomes a more unpredictable runner, defenses will keep pinning their ears back and forcing him into mistakes.