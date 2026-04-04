Sonny Styles Becomes Prime Target for 4 NFL Teams With Serious LB Crisis

Ohio State’s Sonny Styles started his college career at safety, excelled at it, and then had two explosive years as a linebacker. With a crisis at the batter brewing for nearly a third of the NFL, the former Buckeye has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 Draft, and four teams are already aggressively vying for his attention

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reports, Styles has just come off two top-30 visits with the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets. Now, the former OSU LB has visits lined up with the Washington Commanders, followed by a local visit to the Cincinnati Bengals. A native of Pickerington, Ohio, Styles is looking keenly to his Bengals visit, and with a 10th overall pick, GM Duke Tobin may just draft him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I’ll be going to see them. That’ll be awesome,” Styles said about the Bengals visit. “I’m going down for the local day to meet the coaches. Since it’s right around the corner, it makes it a lot easier. So, that’ll be exciting. You know, I’m an Ohio guy. It’s going to be exciting to stay in Ohio.”

The Bengals have a serious cap space problem. Joe Burrow is on a 5-year $275 million deal, Ja’Marr Chase is on a four-year, $161 million contract, and Tee Higgins signed a $115 million, 4-year contract extension last year. Most sources list the Bengals’ cap space at just $20 million, though they can free up an additional $20 million by restructuring contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team has an impending need at linebacker and has struggled with consistency, highlighted by a lack of a reliable every-down LB. Even DC Al Golden has publicly stated a linebacker’s need, and that’s probably why the Bengals will even trade up if need be to draft a solid linebacker. Will it be Sonny Styles or someone like Arvell Reese?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington Commanders, on the other hand, don’t have the urgency to draft a linebacker. They added former Chiefs’ LB Leo Chenal on a 3-year, $24.75 million deal earlier this month and also have Frankie Luvu, along with young pieces like Jordan Magee. Although the Commanders struggled at the linebacker position last year, they also floundered in coverage and against the run. But with Chenal’s signing, the need becomes only moderate. That’s not the case for the Jets and the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the most urgent need at the linebacker position. Last year’s defense was historically poor, and the linebacker room became the major culprit. Subsequently, after free agency, the Cowboys had only three off-ball linebackers last year, one of whom (DeMarvion Overshown) was battling a knee injury. Thereafter, talks with free agents like Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean also failed, and both signed elsewhere. Despite that, the Cowboys have the luxury of two first-round picks and can easily draft Sonny Styles by trading up from 12th overall. As for the Jets?

ADVERTISEMENT

Which team has the best chance to draft Sonny Styles?

Like the Cowboys, the Jets’ defense was also extremely woeful last year. Linebacker Jamien Sherwood had high tackle volume but lacked pass coverage and was even benched on occasion. Thereafter, the departures of Quincy Williams and C.J. Mosey further complicated things. But with the Jets’ no. 2 overall pick, they will likely take an edge rusher like Arvell Reese or David Bailey. Cowboys then seem to be the only legit option left, and Sonny is ready for that and is projecting him as a versatile LB, exactly what the team needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I talk about how I love football, being in the film all the time,” Styles said. “I talk about being a guy that’s going to bring the locker room together. And I feel like I can have that effect. I think you let the film talk for the most part, but at times, you’ve got to describe yourself. I talk about being versatile and being able to do a multitude of roles within a defense.”

Styles’ on-field production backs up the top-10 hype. While his 245 collegiate tackles and 9 sacks are impressive, it’s his athletic profile that seals the deal. A 4.46-second 40-yard dash, combined with the proven ability to play multiple roles like MIKE, WILL, or in the slot as a big nickel, makes him a modern defensive weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a Cowboys team desperate for a versatile, impactful defender, Styles represents not just a safe pick but a potential cornerstone for a defensive rebuild.