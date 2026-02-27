Sonny Styles Makes History with Record Numbers at NFL Combine

Ohio State defensive standout Sonny Styles just made history inside Lucas Oil Stadium. He showed up at the NFL combine looking the part at 6’5, 244 pounds and convinced scouts that he’s one of the best in the 2026 batch with his vertical jump.

In a video of Sonny Styles performing at the combine, he jumped an impressive 43.5 inches in the vertical jump. That number not only set the best record for an LB but it’s also the best vertical by any prospect 6-foot-4 or taller since 2003.

Coming into the week, the 21-year-old was No. 13 on USA TODAY Sports’ big board. After this, he’s not staying there. And he didn’t stop there. Sonny Styles clocked a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash with a 1.56 10-yard split. Then he added an 11-foot-2 broad jump just to make sure that vertical jump record isn’t a one-hit wonder.

