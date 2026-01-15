Sonny Styles Sends Message to Ryan Day After Announcing For NFL Draft

Three years ago, Sonny Styles had a choice between South Bend and Columbus. Instead of following in his brother’s footsteps, he chose to add to his father’s (Lorenzo Styles Sr.) rich legacy at the Buckeyes. Now, as he hangs up his college cleats, the linebacker is nothing but proud of getting a chance to play at a stadium 20 minutes from his home in Pickerington.

“It has been a dream of mine to play in the scarlet and gray since I was a kid,” Styles said about his time at Ohio State. “I never took for granted the opportunity to put on that jersey every Saturday, and I will cherish the memories in the shoe and every moment we shared forever.”

Styles came in as a legacy 5-star recruit in Columbus after rejecting offers from Clemson, Florida, and Notre Dame. He not only committed to the Buckeyes but also reclassified from the 2023 class to the 2022 class.

“I’ve always kept in good contact with Ohio State,” Styles said after committing to OSU. “I think a lot of times, it’s basic conversations. It’s always about football. And of course, they’re always letting me know they want me here.”

Styles began his freshman season as a backup safety. By the 2023 season, he had earned a starting role. However, the real breakthrough came before the 2024 season, when defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and head coach Ryan Day were looking for a Will linebacker. Eventually, he won the role after transitioning from safety to linebacker in the spring practice.

“Sonny has really stepped up and played well,” Day said before the 2024 season. “He’s made this transition from safety to linebacker very well. I think he did a nice job in the spring, but you can definitely see as he went into the summer, he’s just bigger, stronger, more comfortable closer to the line of scrimmage… I think he’s looking forward to playing in a game and getting an idea of what it all looks like. But I could tell you in practice, he’s playing fast. He’s playing violent. He does a nice job of taking the meeting to the field, being intentional with his work, but playing really hard.”

Sonny Styles just seamlessly took to his new role, accumulating 100 tackles and 6 sacks and cementing his status as an elite defender. He even sacked Riley Leonard in the 2024 national championship final, helping OSU seal the trophy.

Commanding high NFL draft demand with Mel Kiper Jr. touting him to be a first-round pick, Styles could have easily gone to the NFL last year. But Ryan Day convinced him to stay for one more year, and he showed unrelenting Buckeye loyalty. “One of the best-looking linebackers since I’ve been here,” Day said about Styles. The linebacker quickly repaid that trust in kind.

Styles became a central piece of OSU’s defense, even with the new DC, Matt Patricia, arriving. The Pickerington, Ohio, native totaled 83 tackles and a sack to end his 2025 season. Going into the NFL, Styles might just surpass his ceiling. And that makes him one of the most exciting prospects of the NFL draft.

Where would Sonny Styles land in the NFL draft?

Styles isn’t your average LB. The guy boasts about clocking the 40 in 4.48 seconds and has made Bruce Feldman’s Freaks list. His ability to close on ball carriers with explosive speed demonstrates elite football instincts.

Styles’ pre-snap reads and play recognition by the minute are already dubbed ‘NFL level,’ and his versatility allows him to play multiple positions. We have seen him being deployed as safety, linebacker, and even in slot coverage at times. No wonder he is one of the hottest commodities in the 2026 NFL draft.

“Sign me up for Ohio St LB Sonny Styles,” NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said about Styles. “Perfect for today’s NFL. 6’4 3/8 237 LB former safety with outstanding instincts, range, and physicality. Gives me Fred Warner vibes. The game vs. Indiana is a highlight tape.” Even analysts like Mel Kiper are grading him to be a top-10 pick.

Kiper kept Styles as the 7th overall prospect in the nation, while many other reports link the LB with the Broncos. “The Broncos might see value in his ability to spy mobile QBs, however, as well as cover the versatile and explosive backs and tight ends of the AFC West,” Fox Sports’ analyst Rob Rang wrote.

Apart from Rob Rang, analysts like Jordan Reid have also predicted that the LB will land with the Broncos. That would mean the Broncos would trade up to take the LB, given his high demand. Many scenarios can unfold, but Sonny Styles’ NFL career is set to begin on a high note.