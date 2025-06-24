Sooners GM Jim Nagy Gets Real on $3 Billion Partnership for Previous Employers

Jim Nagy‘s football management and scouting career is one of commitment, skill, and achievement, including working with six Super Bowl teams and four championships. In 2018, they appointed Nagy as the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, bringing him a new challenge. The Senior Bowl is not simply a game of college all-stars; it’s a spectacle for potential NFL stars and a vital pit stop on the way to the draft. Nagy’s love of the game and dedication to the Mobile community made him a popular figure, and the Senior Bowl became an even larger part of the football fabric under his watch. But after a record seven-year tenure, Nagy was faced with a crossroads.

In February 2025, the University of Oklahoma knocked on his door. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables complimented Nagy’s “high-caliber, extensive experience in scouting, recruiting, and retaining top talent,” and said he was confident Nagy would enable the Sooners to compete at the elite level. Now, as Nagy got set to exchange the Gulf Coast for the heartland, the 2026 game would represent a new era for the event, not only because Nagy handed over the baton, but because Panini America, a $3 billion company, was going through a big change for the Senior Bowl itself.

After several years as the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the organizers of the yearly all-star game, a veritable mecca for NFL draft prospects and scouts, were ready to rename it the Panini Senior Bowl. The trading card titan, already an established sponsor with its logo appearing on practice jerseys and having a stake in player awards and collectibles, was upping its game as the title sponsor, they announced on X regarding their title sponsor in flair: “We’re proud to welcome @PaniniAmerica as the official title sponsor of the Senior Bowl — the premier college all-star game for future NFL stars.” And Jim Nagy had to drop a comment on that – “Congrats @sportsmktgguy and @Prush55! Perfect partners. Tons of momentum heading into 2026. @seniorbowl future is brighter than ever!”

Nagy had been instrumental in bridging the gap between the Senior Bowl and Panini, complementing the partnership between the two brands and the benefits they provided to players and fans. He’d seen Panini become an official practice partner, placing their logo on jerseys and gear, hosting award parties, and producing collectibles celebrating the next generation of NFL heroes. Even as Nagy dived headfirst into recruiting and roster management at Oklahoma, he retains a sense of pride and responsibility to the Senior Bowl’s heritage. He had watched firsthand how the event could open doors, and he knew that the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl would do the same, just in a new way with a fresh face.

How Panini is changing the game

When the Senior Bowl made public the fact that its new title sponsor would be Panini America, a new burst of energy and enthusiasm ran through college football circles. This was not a new logo on the field or a new paint job—it was the beginning of a new era of innovation and excitement for the nation’s top college all-star game, now known officially as the Panini Senior Bowl. They’d been the official trading card sponsor, the sponsor of the player lounge, and even the 2025 official practice sponsor. However, entering the title sponsor position was a completely different game.

Now, Panini would be the sole trading card, collectibles, and memorabilia partner, leaving their mark on everything from the merchandise to the fan experience. Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini, put it into perspective: “The Senior Bowl plays such a significant and special role with college athletes as they prepare to take their next step in their football careers.” He referenced how the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) era has revolutionized college sports and how Panini was ready to assist the Senior Bowl in its growth and evolution in this new world.

One of the most exciting parts of the deal was the commitment to the Mobile community. Panini and the Senior Bowl announced a new chapter in their charitable work, supporting the Child Advocacy Center and the Africatown Community Development Corporation. “We’re proud to partner with organizations driving real change in our community,” said Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich. For collectors, the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl was going to be bigger and better than ever before. The January 31, 2026, game at Hancock Whitney Stadium would include new collectible activations, creative fan engagement, and greater national exposure.