Sooners QB Target Issues Public Challenge to Ben Arbuckle and John Mateer

Last year, even before Oklahoma entered the game against South Carolina, which resulted in their 9-35 humbling by the Gamecocks, their offense wasn’t spectacular. Leading up to that game, the offense ranked 126th in yards per play and was 15th out of 16 teams in the SEC in scoring offense; in short, it was a mess, and the unit was disjointed. So, Seth Littrell got fired after that South Carolina loss, and a 29-year-old young offensive stalwart, Ben Arbuckle, came to the Sooners to bring back their glory days.

Arbuckle won two games after as he took over a team with an injured offensive line and confidence running low. These wins also included an impressive 24-3 blowout of Alabama, as he utilized Arnold in the run game effectively. But truly, the season was a lost cause, and the true test lies in 2025. So, Arbuckle doesn’t just need to perform for fans and Brent Venables, but also a 5-star 2027 QB (Rivals), who is watching closely and will make his decision based on that, as he told in an interview.

Peyton Houston, who is 5’11” and 198 lbs, a 2027 QB from Shreveport, LA, made his stance clear on the young Oklahoma OC as he was asked about the relationship between him and Ben Arbuckle. The 2027 QB touted his relationship with Arbuckle to be “strong,” but still showed caution and preferred to wait and watch Arbuckle’s performances instead of making a hasty decision.

“My relationship with Coach Arbuckle has been strong, been talking since I first got the offer with the last coaching staff. So the relationship there is definitely strong, just waiting to see what football looks like for him, and waiting to see what football looks like for a lot of different schools,” said Peyton Houston to Rivals’ Adam Gorney. And, the QB’s decision to wait and watch Arbuckle’s 2025 season is quite prudent, too.

Arbuckle came from Washington State, being their offensive coordinator for two years, and revitalized their offense. Just last year, his offense ranked 12th nationally in scoring and was 22nd in total offense, with 440.4 yards per game. But what is more optimistic for Arbuckle is how he had already led John Mateer to 3,139 passing yards and 826 rushing yards. And now that the QB has come to Oklahoma? The offense will look quite similar to what it did in Washington State, right?

While that may be true, there are still reservations as to how Arbuckle would transition to the SEC and how he could respond to adversity like injuries in the O-line. So, Houston, too, also batted for the same when asked, “How John Mateer plays, what Arbuckle calls offense, what is it really that you’re looking for?” To this, Houston had a simple answer.

“At this point stage of where I’m at, I’m really like recruiting the schools now, trying to see what causes they to call them to certain places, seeing what type of coach they are in difficult situations. And, just watching how they respond to adversity.” So, the QB has made his stance clear and will look to wait and watch out for now. However, even if Arbuckle does what he did at Washington State, there’s no guarantee that the program will land Houston. And this has to do with programs like USC and Texas!!

Peyton Houston leaning towards USC more than Arbuckle’s Oklahoma?

Peyton Houston, being a 2027 prospect, still has a lot of time on his hands to develop both physically and technically. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t already talented. For instance, last year in just his sophomore season, the QB passed for a whopping 4,480 yards and 38 TDs, also rushing for 690 yards with 7 TDs. So, the talent is already there, and by the time the 2027 class comes, he will be one of the biggest names in the recruiting market. And that’s why several programs are already heavily pursuing him.

Till now, Houston has 32 offers, which include programs like Clemson, USC, Auburn, and Texas, apart from Ben Arbuckle’s Oklahoma. So, when asked about USC and if they are a top priority for him, the QB agreed and provided his reasoning.

“It means a lot, so blessed to be sure to have Lincoln Riley. I think I’m one of the top guys for him, just the history he has with the quarterbacks, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, or just a few names that I watch. It means a lot, and that relationship there is definitely strong for me,” said Peyton Houston. The verdict?

Two years are still left for the 2027 Class’s national signing day to come. In that period, a lot can happen. Ben Arbuckle could silence all doubts and exceed all expectations, or Riley could hit a rough patch and lose momentum at USC. For now, though, Peyton is taking the smart route. Slowing down and taking a feel of every program before he jots down his commitment.