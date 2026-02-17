‘Sorry for Your Loss’: College Football World Mourns as Death of Former Big Ten Star Announced by His Son

The football world was left in shock after the former Big Ten star’s son announced his dad’s passing. His father was voted as a “Spartan Warrior” by Michigan State coaches and team, and led Kansas State to the Big 12 title. His passing made the football community pay emotional tribute, sending their thoughts and prayers to his family and close ones.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former Michigan State and Kansas State player Travis Wilson unexpectedly passed away at the age of 44 at his home in Howell, Michigan, on February 11, 2026. His son, Jax Wilson, Michigan State’s defensive end, shared the news with the public, paying emotional tribute to his late father.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No words can describe how much you mean to me, Dad,” Jax Wilson wrote on X. “I’m forever grateful for the time we had and for everything you taught me. Toughest motherf***er to walk this earth and a true Spartan Dawg. Love you forever. @MSU_Football @KStateFB @DarrenSproles @RVD_3 @ToddJDuckett”

Travis was a former fullback who played for Michigan State for two seasons, from 1999 to 2000, and helped the Spartans win the Citrus Bowl. During his tenure at Michigan State, he was voted as a “Spartan Warrior” by coaches and the team. He left for Kansas State to play for the next three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was a team captain there and helped the Wildcats win the Big 12 Championship in 2003. He earned all Big 12 Academic and Commissioner Honor Roll honors during his time with the Wildcats. His honors and accolades didn’t end there, as he went on to receive the Kevin Saunders “Never Give Up” Award and was honored as a “Hula Bowl” member in 2003. He attended the 2004 NFL Combine and was ranked as the #1 fullback in the draft class, listed by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. He spent his pro career with the San Diego Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Kansas City Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Travis left an undeniable impact on everyone he met. People remember him as a hard worker, selfless, thoughtful, and a genuine soul who made ordinary moments unforgettable. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and three children, Hax, Presley, and Hendrix.

Travis is proud that his son Jax carries his legacy, joining Michigan State, and was spotted celebrating his son’s playing as the defensive end. His passing left an ache that words could not describe. The football community, shocked by his passing, sends prayers and support to his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Football world pays emotional tribute to Travis Wilson

As soon as Travis Wilson’s passing was made public, many expressed their sorrow and lent their support to their family, keeping them in their prayers. “So sorry for your loss. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers,” one message read, while another added, “Sending you and your family prayers and hugs.” Most of them shared their condolences, writing, “Love you, Jax,” and “My condolences to you and your family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis’ friends, who played alongside him, remembered their beautiful memories and paid tribute to him. “I always enjoyed playing basketball with and against your dad,” one friend wrote. Another remembered him as “a true SpartanDawg,” cherishing his collegiate memories. Some close ones echoed similar sentiments, remembering his lovable personality: “He was a good guy,” and “Loved your father. Still do. Will miss him forever.”

In the midst of grief, one message noted how great Wilson’s life was: “The great ones go unnoticed sometimes.” Through the memories, prayers, and love shared in his honor, everything echoed his legacy and the cherished memories he left in the people’s hearts.