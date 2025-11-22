Soul-Searching CJ Carr Realizes Late Brother, Who Died of Cancer Aged 5, Led Him to Notre Dame Over Michigan

Ten years after his brother passed away, Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr took to X to honor the sibling who changed his family forever. Carr shared his story with The Players’ Tribune, explaining how his brother, Chad, positively influenced him. He titled the piece “100 Years of Love in 5 Years of Life.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

CJ Carr’s little brother Chad, who passed away in 2016, aged 5. Chad was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was 3 years old. That news shook the whole family, who knew that things were going to get tough for little Chad. In the Player’s Tribune post, Carr explained how full of life Chad was, always trying to make everyone laugh and smile.

CJ Carr also mentioned that Chad heavily influenced his decision to choose Notre Dame over Michigan. Although Chad passed away long before, he instilled a belief in doing the unexpected. That message stayed with Carr, who said Chad’s unpredictable nature ultimately pushed him toward the Fighting Irish instead of the Wolverines. Carr explained that Chad would have appreciated the decision more than anyone because it represented going against the plan, something Chad always embodied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So maybe he kind of took some of that light and put it into Tommy and me, to where we can do something different, or don’t have to always do what our parents or our parents’ parents did. Who knows, right? But maybe. Regardless, Chad would crack up about me going to Notre Dame, for sure. Like: Don’t let anyone tell you what to do. Do what you want!” Carr wrote on The Player’s Tribune post.

His decision to go to Notre Dame would prove fruitful, as he has become one of the best quarterbacks in the country. His beautiful way of giving his little brother credit for success touched the hearts of many, who poured support and love with comments on the post, including his mother, Tammi Carr.

ADVERTISEMENT

CJ Carr’s mother reacts to his emotional tribute post

Having a son like CJ Carr would be a proud moment for any mother. Despite losing his brother early in his life, Carr kept fighting on. He kept his brother in his memories, following the way his brother saw life. The emotional tribute was reposted by his mother, Tammi Carr, who was proud of her son honoring her youngest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Forever proud of who CJ is as a person. You want to know him, read this. Love you forever @13Cjcarr🧡” Tammi Carr wrote on the repost.

Although Chad lived only to age five, he changed his family’s life through his outside-the-box thinking and constant cheerfulness. For CJ Carr, his brother guided him to where he is now, one of the top producers in college football. Even though he comes from a family full of Michigan supporters, Chad’s “go against the flow” personality influenced Carr, who ultimately chose Notre Dame.

Now, with the playoffs nearing, CJ Carr will try to bring the trophy home after narrowly missing it last season.