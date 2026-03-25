Sources: ASU To Host Individual Pro Day For Injured Jordyn Tyson

The Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson might have been projected as a first-round pick, but his injury woes have now cast huge doubts on that possibility. After missing out on the NFL Combine and being an imminent absentee at Arizona State’s Pro Day, an individual pro day will be arranged for Tyson.

“So, I’m sure Jordyn Tyson will have his own individual pro day, probably sometime at the beginning of April,” EssentiallySports’ draft insider Tony Pauline revealed today.

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“Jordyn Tyson’s got to do some type of working out. I was never a believer in Jordyn Tyson being a top 10 guy, even as people were predicting him to go with — to the New York Giants with the fifth pick. I knew the injuries were a concern. Is it a concern that he’s not participating in pro day? It isn’t. Unless he’s not able to get a workout in before the draft itself, then it’s going to be a major red flag.”

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Alongside Jordyn Tyson, Pauline also discussed Iowa State Cyclones’ defensive tackle Dominique Orange, who, after suffering a quad strain that will make him miss the Iowa State Pro Day, is set for a private workout on April 7. Missouri Tigers’ linebacker Josiah Trotter also missed the NFL Combine due to a minor knee injury but impressed at the Missouri State Pro Day.

Referred to as “the most explosive pass-catcher in this entire draft” by a former member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ scouting and coaching staff, Field Yates, Tyson’s skill and records are truly deserving of a top 10 draft pick, but his injuries may see him fall way below the pecking order.

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Tyson has had no game time since last November due to a hamstring strain. He injured his collarbone in 2024 and tore his PCL, MCL, and ACL in a 2022 knee injury that limited him to just three games in 2023. In all, he missed over 40% of his college games due to injuries. His injury record is definitely a good enough reason for NFL teams to be scared of drafting him.

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Jordyn Tyson’s injury updates

On The Athletic Football Show, Dane Brugler gave a brief timeline of Tyson’s injury and an estimated timeline for when his NFL suitors expect him to perform on the field.

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“Jordyn Tyson’s a little more difficult because of the durability factor and all the injuries he’s been working through,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said. “And even into this draft process, it was a hamstring that bothered him throughout the year, and then it kind of spiked a little bit during training. He wasn’t able to work out at the Combine. He’s not gonna work out at the pro day. There’s a hope that he’s gonna run some routes before the draft, but we’ll find out about that as we get closer.

“So he’s a guy that’s missed a lot of time over his four years in college. And it’s hard to understand how much to factor that in. But based just on the tape, to me I see a guy like Stefon Diggs.”

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Arizona State Sun Devils’ head coach Kenny Dillingham has previously explained that his injury was being handled gently, ensuring that while the program is doing its part to return him to fitness, Tyson is also working hard to be back.

“We just got to keep progressing him and he’s putting in the work to come back and he wants to come back,” the head coach said.