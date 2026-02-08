South Carolina DE Breaks Silence on Future as Sterling Lucas’ LSU Move Sparks Exit Rumors

This is the NIL era, one where loyalty is the first thing to get traded for the bigger checks. So when South Carolina’s edge coach, Sterling Lucas, packed up to go join Lane Kiffin at LSU, most thought he would take even Dylan Stewart with him. Stewart’s ultimate decision was more complex. He recently broke his silence, explaining for the first time the difficult choice between loyalty to a coach and loyalty to a program.

Stewart admitted his feelings for Lucas and his opportunity to follow him, but he made the decision thinking of his future and legacy. “It was tough seeing [Lucas] leave,” Stewart told The State on February 08 at Lucky Strike. “But he did what I needed him to do. We did what we needed to do for each other. I feel like we put each other in a good spot, and that’s still my guy. There was a possible chance [of following Lucas to LSU]. But I thought about it. It’s [going to be] my last year. I’ve got a place I can call home.

There’s no point in leaving, and I’m still going to do what I always dreamed of. There are great people [at South Carolina]. And I know how bad other places can be, and the stuff they don’t tell you about, you don’t know. The grass isn’t always greener. You don’t know what you’re walking into [going to another program]. I know what I have.”

Lucas played a big role in Stewart’s career right from the recruitment drive at the high school. He hired the 6-foot-5, five-star recruit right out of Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, DC. Although the No. 2-ranked Edge held 35 other offers, his commitment to Lucas made him an early commit to South Carolina.

The DE coach helped upgrade Stewart’s game in the last two years, racking up 12 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles. If he wished to follow Lucas to LSU, it would have been a big blow for Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks. However, his return provides hope for South Carolina’s bounce-back season, as it marks the final season of Stewart. He would be returning to Beamer’s side, with a hope to enter the 2027 draft as a top 10 prospect.

Sterling Lucas brought Jaylen Brown to LSU

After Dylan Stewart committed to the Gamecocks, the other edge rusher, Jaylen Brown, transferred to LSU. Brown is a former four-star recruit of Missouri who transferred to South Carolina before last season. He had been the 282nd-ranked player nationally and the 32nd-ranked edge rusher in that recruiting cycle. The redshirt sophomore entered the portal and was transferred to LSU two days after the portal entry.

Though the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder missed his 2025 season with a season-ending knee injury, he had a strong relationship with Sterling Lucas at Spring Bowl practice. With LSU’s shortage of edge rushers, their futuristic roster-building approach aligned perfectly with Brown. He joined LSU with three years of eligibility left and would help Lane Kiffin’s LSU build depth with high-end talent.

With the expected return of Gabriel Reliford, Damien Shanklin, and others from the 2025 roster, Brown would most likely serve in the rotational role, unless he has fully recovered from his injury. It would be his third school in three years. We need to wait and watch how things work out for Lucas and Brown at LSU for their first season in Baton Rouge.