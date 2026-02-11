South Carolina DT in Legal Trouble Ahead of Second Season With Gamecocks

Shane Beamer’s problems don’t seem like they’re going to end anytime soon. Coming off a 4-8 season, a turnaround was the only option for South Carolina, but the program took a major hit, losing its key defensive tackle as he got into legal trouble just months before the spring game.

South Carolina defensive tackle Davonte Miles was arrested on February 10, 2026, at 1 pm for improper display of a vehicle tag and a window tint violation. When his car was stopped, the officers also detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from Miles’s car, which forced them to search the entire vehicle.

During the search, officers seized a firearm found near the drugs, leading to Miles’s arrest on a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute. He was then transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he is currently being held. For now, Miles is waiting to find out if he can be released on bond. Meanwhile, he has been suspended from the team until the legal situation is sorted out because South Carolina rules mandate an automatic suspension for any arrested student-athlete.

“We are aware of the current situation and gathering more information at this time,” a school spokesperson said in a statement.

Davonte Miles joined South Carolina in 2025 after spending three seasons at Bowling Green, and in just his second year, he got into legal trouble. However, this isn’t the first time he has gotten into something of this sort. Back when South Carolina lost to Oklahoma in October, Shane Beamer shared he had suspended three players for a “violation of team standards.” Those players were Davonte Miles, Brian Rowe Jr., and Anthony Addison, who were sitting out of the game.

South Carolina has a long history of its players getting into legal trouble. Back in 2016, its basketball standout Sindarius Thornwell was arrested for marijuana possession and driving charges. So, now with the decision pending, let’s wait and see how Miles gets out of this situation before the season ends. But besides legal trouble, Shane Beamer is also dealing with another major issue in college football—tampering, and he’s been very vocal in being against it.

South Carolina HC gets real on tampering

The entire college world is divided on the ongoing tampering issue tied to Clemson and Ole Miss. It all started when Dabo Swinney chose to break the silence on the entire situation, saying how Rebels head coach Pete Golding tried to contact linebacker Luke Ferrelli. That’s when he decided to make a plea for strict rules.

Now, in this modern era of NIL and portal programs, teams tend to get players with a higher amount and build a strong team. Just take James Madison and Tulane, the G5 teams that went to the playoffs last year. Yet making peace with that fact is not that easy for every college football head coach, and Shane Beamer is one of them. Just like Dabo Swinney, he is right out there asking for tough rules against these kinds of violations.

“If you’re going to have rules, then you have to enforce them,” Beamer said. “And if you don’t enforce them, then what’s the point? If someone is found guilty of doing that, I think the penalty should be severe.”

Beamer also stresses growing frustration because the team loses key players to other teams due to high NIL, just like LSU lost Bryce Underwood to Michigan with a big $10.5 million amount. As coaches like Beamer and Swinney increase the public pressure, the NCAA faces a critical decision on whether to enforce its existing rules or risk losing control of player movement entirely.