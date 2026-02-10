South Carolina Seeks Legal Help Potentially Boosting Revenue by 40%

The South Carolina Gamecocks are eyeing a financial transformation, but a state law is capping their ambition. Now, the university is exploring a legal challenge to unlock a new tier of revenue.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Gamecocks are trying to get an MMR partner that is willing to spend real money over 15 years, not just for the short term. For now, the current state law allows a deal for 7 years, so it will be interesting to see if taking a legal path can help them get a long-term deal. The idea is to go for a deal that runs for a long time span with bigger investments and more premium sponsorships, and in the end, earn a lot more money over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, with a long-term team, South Carolina can increase its revenue from 20% to 40%, especially by selling high-value items like jersey patches, facility naming rights, and other valuable premium assets. Now, South Carolina is not the only team that is focused on the long-term MMR agreements.

Teams like Texas A&M and USC have signed 15-year deals, each, starting in 2025. However, the Trojans already entered into a separate 15-year agreement in 2023, while Alabama made a 12-year deal in 2020. Also, both Duke and Georgia signed a 10-year agreement in 2017, which brings us to the question: Do long-term deals actually help the program in the long run?

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes right after their 10-year multimedia rights agreement with Learfield expired in 2026. Under the agreement, Legends will manage premium seating operations and support ticket sales for South Carolina athletics. The partnership aims to enhance the fan experience and increase game-day revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

With the long-term deal, partners will get time for strategic planning before making any moves in areas such as sales, partnership services, NIL, and content, and most importantly, creating consistency in client relations. It’s not that South Carolina doesn’t have proper NIL backing; they have partnered with many companies, like Altius Sports Partners, to educate student athletes on navigating the NIL landscape through planning to secure better opportunities.

They even created an official NIL collective, the Garnet Trust, which invests in a media network called “1801 Media” to create content around the players. But even with all that, they still need to work toward a long-term vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s interesting is that the Gamecocks are not the only ones asking for a long-term deal. Mississippi State already made a similar move long ago. Last year, they renewed their partnership for 16 years with Learfield, where they will serve as the program’s exclusive partner for sponsorship and media assets. On the other hand, the stage has been set for an unprecedented decision in Columbia.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina’s strong stand in the 2026 season

After a troubling 2025 season with a 4-8 finish, Shane Beamer and his team got major news ahead of the next one. CBS Sports projects them as a legitimate contender in the 2026 playoffs because of their favorable schedule, which positions them for a better turnaround. They will start off the season against Kent State, which replaced their home-and-home series with Miami. The schedule also includes games against Towson and Mississippi State.

Now, tough games include Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Georgia. So, it’s still a risky gamble. With a favorable schedule, it’s South Carolina’s returning talent that increases their chances even more. CBS Sports writer Cody Nagel highlighted the main idea behind it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shane Beamer called his shot in November when he said South Carolina would be in the College Football Playoff conversation in 2026, and he might not be wrong,” Nagel said. “Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart both return, giving the Gamecocks real cornerstones on each side of the ball. With a friendlier schedule than 2025, South Carolina pushes into the playoff picture before falling just short in December.”

With a favorable schedule and key returning talent, the pressure is on Shane Beamer to prove his 2026 playoff prediction was more than just offseason optimism.