South Carolina Vs Tennessee: Fight Breaks Out, Suspended Star Plays Key Role, Shane Beamer Slams Conspiracy Theories

Entering Saturday as the No. 11 team in the nation, Tennessee was sitting pretty in the College Football Playoff race. A win meant keeping their SEC championship dreams alive. Instead, the 27-24 loss in Columbia completely blew up their playoff hopes and left the Vols’ nation in total shock.

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For South Carolina, this was purely about survival. The Gamecocks were sitting at 4-3, desperate for a signature win to lock in bowl eligibility and save their season from going off the rails. Knocking off a top-15 rival at home gave Shane Beamer the exact spark his program needed.

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Between an on-field brawl, a highly controversial ejection, the redemption of a suspended star, and a hilariously petty postgame press conference, this game had everything a college football fan could ask for!

South Carolina jumped out to a fast start, riding on the shoulders of quarterback LaNorris Sellers to take a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Sellers was an absolute problem for the Volunteers all night, throwing for 210 yards and rushing for a spectacular 96 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee slowly clawed its way back into the game by feeding the ball to running back DeSean Bishop, who carried the rock an exhausting 32 times for 130 yards.

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Just as the game was turning into a heavyweight prizefight, the physical tension finally boiled over into literal flying fists! Things got heated near the end zone when South Carolina defensive back Vicari Swain got into a quick scuffle with Tennessee receiver Radarious Jackson. But both players raised their hands when officials stepped in. The refs called offsetting penalties, meaning neither player was ejected, and play quickly resumed.

Swain threw up his hands like, “Who, me?” and walked away scot-free without an ejection. Neither the refs nor Shane Beamer benched him right then and there, so he completely dodged a bullet. Instead of taking his lucky break as a sign to calm down, Swain kept playing with fire!

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His undisciplined trash-talking and extracurricular activity quickly caught up with him on a subsequent Tennessee drive, where he was hit with a costly personal foul penalty. That mental error gifted the Volunteers a fresh first-and-goal, which they easily converted into a touchdown.

The big “what goes around comes around” moment officially arrived with just two minutes left in the first half.

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With just under 1:42 left in the first half, South Carolina defensive back Vicari Swain laid a massive hit on Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews right in front of the Volunteers’ sideline.

The referees instantly threw a flag for targeting, and after a quick replay review, Swain was officially disqualified and sent to the locker room.

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He thought he had gotten away with his dirty play in the end zone, but football karma caught up with him anyway, ending his wild night with an ejection that cost the Gamecocks dearly.

While Swain’s exit was a massive blow to the Gamecocks, the second half became the ultimate redemption story for another South Carolina defender: edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

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If you follow college football, you know Stewart has had a bumpy road lately!

Stewart was suspended indefinitely back in late September after punching an Alabama tight end and fighting with his own coaches. A good chunk of the fan base was questioning Shane Beamer’s integrity for even letting him back on the team!

But on Saturday night, that decision paid off in the biggest way possible.

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After a dominant return game against Florida a couple of weeks prior, Stewart saved his best for the Vols. Stewart didn’t just show up for one play, but anchored the defense all night. Fresh off his suspension, he lived in Tennessee’s backfield, stacking up pressures and clogging run lanes. His relentless motor kept the Vols’ offense off-balance throughout the second half, proving his key role goes far beyond a single box-score highlight.

That hard work paid off when it counted most. Late in the fourth quarter, Stewart timed the snap perfectly, blew past his blocker, and smashed into quarterback George MacIntyre. He forced a game-sealing fumble that South Carolina recovered, completing a classic redemption arc.

After Malik Orsan nailed the game-winning field goal to secure the 27-24 upset, Beamer used his postgame microphone to torch Tennessee!

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Back in 2022, South Carolina famously dropped 63 points on Tennessee, and Vols fans have spent years pushing administrative and officiating conspiracy theories, including claims that the Gamecocks won because Connor Stalions helped them by sharing Tennessee’s sideline signals and play-calling data!

Safe to say, Beamer has been holding on to receipts for years!

“All the bullcrap conspiracy theories from the last four years. Hopefully, we can put that crap to bed now because I don’t even want to give credence to it and give oxygen to it because it’s so ridiculous.

“But it’s disrespectful, all these conspiracy theories about the 2022 game. It’s disrespectful to our fans that were in this stadium that night. It’s disrespectful to our players and coaches that scored 63 points against them that night and held them to 38,” Beamer said to the media, defending his program’s past success!

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He then hilariously mocked Tennessee’s fan base and the media, joking about what excuses they would come up with for losing this time around.

“I don’t know what conspiracy theories they will come up with this year. Maybe light from the State Fair.”

Shane ended the press conference with moxie. He delivered the most passive-aggressive flex ever by reminding everyone of his personal ties to Knoxville. He tried to act nice by mentioning that he has a master’s degree from Tennessee and still has great friends on their staff, all right after completely nuking their fan base’s dignity. It was peak “with all due respect, you guys got beat by the better team,” and it was a masterpiece of postgame trash talk.

With back-to-back ranked wins now in their pocket, the Gamecocks have finally found a break and saved their season from going off the rails.

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The Gamecocks are now 4-3, and they’ve got a road test coming up next week against Oklahoma!