South Carolina’s Shane Beamer Forced to Wear Rival Clemson’s Colors for Personal Reasons

If you’re a South Carolina fan, you don’t need to be told to abide by the rules. Don’t praise Clemson. Don’t flirt with orange. And if you’re the Gamecocks’ head coach, don’t get caught wearing your rivals’ colors. But even the fiercest in-state rivalries get a break now and then. And this week, even as Shane Beamer put on an orange cap, he knew exactly what he was doing.

“Awesome day in the Lowcountry,” Shane Beamer wrote on X. “Only time it’s appropriate to wear orange!!😉 😃🤙🏻”

He posted photos rocking an orange cap while strolling trails with his three kids, Sutton, Olivia, and Hunter, and their black dog. So when the 48-year-old head coach puts on orange for a family trip, he’s compelled to get into dad mode. But their rivalry with Clemson is still something to take note of.

South Carolina won in Death Valley in 2024, a 17-14 gut check over Clemson. In that win, LaNorris Sellers recorded over 466 yards in total and flipped the script. That marked the second top-15 win of the season. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers punched back in Columbia last year with a 28-14 win that capped a frustrating season for Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks. Now, that rivalry game is on the schedule again on November 28.

Some people believe Shane Beamer will get a real shot at the CFP in 2026. CBS Sports’ Cody Nagel recently predicted South Carolina will be in the thick of the playoff race. He pointed directly at LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart as cornerstones. The head coach himself said last November that the Gamecocks would be in the CFP conversation in 2026. And if his QB stays upright, it could happen.

Protecting LaNorris Sellers is non-negotiable. He’s one of the most athletic QBs in the SEC, but last season, the protection issues boxed in the offense. If the offensive line gets fixed while the defense mirrors last year’s dominance, South Carolina could actually be in the playoffs. But that is if the Gamecocks can beat the schedule they asked for.

Schedule politics won’t make Shane Beamer sacrifice Clemson

SEC and ACC are moving toward the same nine-game conference schedules, as South Carolina’s future home-and-home with NC State is gone. Many high-profile nonconference games are getting squeezed out as a result of the high modern expansion costs.

However, there’s one game Shane Beamer refuses to touch, which is against Clemson.

“I’m all for competition,” he said via On3. “I love those regional rivalries and would love to continue those… I want to continue to play that Clemson game. It’s great for the state of South Carolina, and I love the rivalry, and I don’t want to give that up anytime soon.”

Schools like Georgia, Kentucky, and Florida, which share similar scheduling challenges, have received Shane Beamer’s nod because they already play in-state rivals. He emphasized the competitive balance.

“You’ve also got to be smart with the competitive balance and health of your own roster,” he added.

Pride is great, but roster management wins championships. South Carolina’s 2026 schedule includes Kent State and Towson to open, followed by nine SEC games, and then Clemson to close. When November comes around, Shane Beamer will be preparing against the color he’s smiling in right now.