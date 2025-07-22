Spencer Danielson Gives Major Update on Ashton Jeanty’s Replacement as Boise State HC Clarifies QB1 Decision

Coming off a thrilling 12-2 season capped by a College Football Playoff run, Boise State football enters 2025 as the unexpected sequel that’s turning out to be just as compelling. Ashton Jeanty packed his bags for the NFL, leaving a giant pair of cleats to fill. Losing Jeanty, who led the nation with 186 rushing yards per game and was the heart of their offense, is a massive deal. But Spencer Danielson’s squad isn’t just leaning on nostalgia or hoping for a lucky star to rise.

Boise State is still the Mountain West favorite, snagging 35 of 39 first-place votes in the preseason poll. And instead of depending on one superstar back, Danielson’s offense is shaping into a deep, versatile unit to carry the load. Spencer Danielson recently sat down at the 2025 Mountain West Media Days to discuss the future of Boise State football, especially how the Broncos plan to move on after Ashton Jeanty’s departure. “When you lose the best football player in the country, to me, it’s not so much replacing Ashton,” Danielson said.

He adds, “We’re a team. So, how we’re going to win, we’re going to win together.” Jeanty, a Heisman finalist and a standout star for Boise State, was a huge loss last season. But the head-guy found his way after that. Danielson explained that the Broncos’ approach isn’t to find a single Jeanty clone but to emphasize collective effort. And particularly on the run game, which he believes is crucial for winning championships. He continues, “We’ve got playmakers. Maddux Madsen’s going to be called on a lot more. I shouldn’t say a lot more. He had a phenomenal sophomore. There’s going to be some situations now where instead of giving the ball to the best player in the country, it’s going to be in number four’s hands now.”

Maddux Madsen is cruising into the 2025 Boise State season with a huge chip on his shoulder. And some serious respect from the Mountain West conference. After a breakout 2024, where he led the Mountain West in 3018 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, he added 221 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. What sets Madsen apart is his efficiency last year. He ranked second in passing efficiency with a 142.5 rating and had the unique distinction of being the only player in the country with at least 12 passing touchdowns and just one interception. He also earned a spot in the Davey O’Brien Award Quarterback Class of 2024 and an honorable mention on the All-MWC team.

Heading into 2025, people expect Madsen to spearhead the Broncos’ balanced offensive attack, especially now that Ashton Jeanty is gone. But it’s just not him in Danielson’s good books. “Sire Gaines is a young running back who came on the scene a little bit, got hurt, Danielson states. I think he’d be one of the better ones we’ve had. I really do. Malik Sherrod, a transfer from Fresno State, had a phenomenal spring. Breezy Dubar, Dylan Riley both have been here, played well. Younger players who are going to come on the scene. We’re going to use them all.” As a true freshman in 2024, Sire Gaines came out hot, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, showing flashes of the explosive back he could be. Unfortunately, a lower-body injury sidelined him after just three games.

Gaines still rushed for 156 yards and scored two total touchdowns, proving he’s got the skill set to be a major contributor. Then there’s Malik Sherrod, who turned heads during spring practice, impressing the staff with his work ethic and dynamic running style. Don’t overlook Boise State veterans Breezy Dubar and Dylan Riley, either. Both have been in the system, shown flashes of solid play, and earned their stripes over time. The team’s overall star power and depth give them a competitive edge in the Mountain West and beyond. Plus, the Broncos draw on that winning culture and playoff experience to handle the pressure and unpredictability of college football.

Maddux Madsen steps into the spotlight

Maddux Madsen will be the ultimate game changer for Boise State’s 2025 season, and it’s easy to see why. Not only for us, but also for Spencer Danielson. “Maddux Madsen is an elite competitor,” he says. “Yeah, he’s been counted out. He had two offers coming out of high school. One of those being Boise State, right? He comes to Boise State. People don’t think he’s ever going to really be the guy. Yeah. And then he is. That’s what you love about him. He’s a hunter. Got an edge about himself. He’s an elite competitor. He’s the guy if you’re playing checkers; he’s going to try and stab you in the throat.” What’s special about Madsen is how he plays “on time” and “in rhythm,” meaning his throws come just when they’re supposed to.

Whether it’s a quick decision in progression or threading the needle on a deep throw. Madsen’s football IQ turns ordinary plays into scoring opportunities. Boise State’s new offensive coordinator, Nate Potter, isn’t shaking things up drastically. So Madsen’s ability to read defenses and execute quickly will be essential in pushing the Broncos deep into the postseason again. Beyond stats and the accolades. Madsen’s leadership is the glue that holds this team together after the loss of superstar Ashton Jeanty to the NFL.

He’ll command the passing game while mixing in his legs and smart decision-making to keep Boise State’s offense balanced and unpredictable. His connection with key receivers like Latrell Caples and tight end Matt Lauter, both preseason All-MWC, will be crucial to keep defenses honest and open up opportunities all over the field.