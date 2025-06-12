Spencer Danielson on High Alert as Boise State QB Commit Gets Lured by $23M College Football Powerhouse

A G5 afterthought that hadn’t touched the College Football Playoff’s rarefied air or the Top 10 rankings in over a decade: This was the legacy that Spencer Danielson inherited when he took over Boise State. A program that hadn’t produced a Heisman finalist since Kellen Moore back in 2010 suddenly became the talk of the town under Ashton Jeanty’s historic RB rule on the gridiron. Spencer Danielson had created something beautiful, not your average fairy tale, but rather a declaration that the blue turf still bred titans. Yet as confetti settles on their Mountain West title and 2024 conquest, a neon-green shadow looms over Danielson’s empire. The team that had edged them out on a 37-34 close call is back for round 2. But this time, the game ain’t being played under bright lights—it’s being woven under the desk.

Max Torres took to X to break a shocking update: “Oregon Offers 2026 Boise State QB Commit Bryson Beaver as the Ducks’ search for a signal caller this cycle continues.” Beaver dropped a bomb a few hours ago, declaring Oregon’s offer. Now we wouldn’t have paid this much attention, but seeing how Danielson’s blueprint relies on cultivating Jeanty-like talents, this is some dangerous territory the Ducks have ventured into. Just from the stat sheet alone, Bryson Beaver is one he-k of a quarterback: 3,214 yards, 33 TDs, 66% completion — screams underrated gem, while his 7.1 yards per carry adds dual-threat dynamism Oregon covets.

Add to that his Elite 11 berth, and the stakes just got a ton higher. As one of only “two non-top-50 QBs” invited to Los Angeles’ premier showcase, Beaver went from “Just a Boise recruit” to a national-level threat, which OC Will Stein could sniff out from miles away. See, losing Beaver ain’t an option for Spencer.

Because literally 12 days ago, the Broncos lost their decorated Glacier High QB, Jackson Presley, to Montana State. However, losing Beaver isn’t something Stein and Dan Lanning can afford either. With OSU, BYU, and Michigan breathing down Lanning’s neck for a taste of Ryder Lyons, Bryson Beaver is the safe option UO has.

As Oregon’s predatory offer threatens to gut the Broncos’ 2026 QB future, athletic director Jeramiah Dickey has woven a brilliant countermove that could cushion Danielson and Co. from the fall.

Boise State’s $500M private equity play

“Boise State is ‘actively considering’ bringing private equity investment into its athletic department, AD Jeramiah Dickey tells FOS.” In the ever-changing world of NIL mind-games, it looks like a G5 underdog has found a way to make its NIL movement revolutionary. With the July 1st revenue-sharing era launching a $20.5M salary cap, Boise’s exploration of Elevate Capital’s fund isn’t just insurance—it’s a declaration that the Broncos won’t be outgunned again.

Not only will this push the envelope and allow the Broncos to fight off big-time Power 5 horses for top recruits like Matt Ludwig and Kelvin Obot, but it will also give the program breathing room when they again hit the deck against a team like Penn State.

This is a 3 birds in 1 stone scenario. If Beaver bolts, Boise gets to flip Power commits + Outbid G5 rivals + Lock some solid homegrown talent through Idaho’s first athlete trust fund. Not a bad ending to Danielson’s story, huh?