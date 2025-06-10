Spencer Danielson’s Boise State ‘Actively Considering’ to Follow Penn State and UCLA in Historic NIL Announcement

Penn State and UCLA have made headlines as they become the first college athletic departments to take eight-figure private capital deals through Elevate’s new $500 million College Investment Initiative. The fund, launched Monday, aims to help schools transition into the revenue-sharing era of college sports. Elevate confirmed the two signings as its first step in what could be a game-changing shift in how schools finance athletic operations.

Penn State and UCLA aren’t alone in exploring private capital. As Spencer Danielson’s Boise State is joining the movement, as Front Office Sports hits X with the news: “Boise State is ‘actively considering’ bringing private equity investment into its athletic department, AD Jeramiah Dickey tells FOS. The Broncos expect to have a deal in place ‘within the next six months.’” With more athletic departments assessing long-term funding strategies, the College Investment Initiative is clearly gaining momentum.