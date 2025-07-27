Spencer Danielson’s Wife Gives Life Update, Months After Newborn Child Joined Boise State HC’s Family

It’s not easy being Spencer Danielson. That man has put the Mountain West Conference on the map single-handedly, and that too in just one year. The Broncos HC will be hoping to continue that brilliant run in the FBS once again, already predicted to lead. It takes a lot of time and pressure to do what he’s done, but he’s also made sure to make the best of another front. Danielson has also had a wonderful time at home, making use of each minute he gets to spend with his growing family. His wife shared a heartwarming update on everything they’ve been up to so far this year.

Boise State is home to Spencer Danielson. It’s where he gets to live his dream of both being a head coach and building a loving family. He moved here in 2017, and the Danielson clan has since grown to a family of 5. “It’s not ‘This is football, this is my home life, and they’re separate.’ They can’t be. So, I try to make sure anything that we do, we do it together,” he told KTVB. The HC might be a seminal figure for the program, but at home, he’s just a loving dad to three young kids, sisters Eleanor and Rosalie, and newborn William. The head coach’s wife, Raechel, shared an adorable update of their fun-filled summer, replete with lots of memories and adventures of the family.

Summer break works differently in the realm of college football. While other students are off having a gala time, players usually get a limited period of said break. Usually, players and staff do not stray away from training to maintain the rhythm. But for Danielson, who has 3 kids ready to have a blast this summer, that kind of break just won’t do. Raechel’s video showed glimpses of the Danielson clan out and about this summer, having a great time. Pool time, 4 of July action, marathons, and some much-needed moments with the extended family made for a wonderful break for the young coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Danielson (@coach_sd)

What made this summer extra special was that this was the first-ever summer for their youngest, William. The first boy in the family, he’ll surely be a special baby for Raechel and Spencer. Marking 5 months this August, William will surely join his dad for another great year at Boise State. With summer break done and dusted, Spencer Danielson is back on campus. With the support of his family, he’s also setting a great example in one key area of development for his players.

Spencer Danielson wants his players to learn the beauty of family and love

A football career is an extremely taxing job. It takes a toll on players—and coaches—physically, mentally, and emotionally. Focusing on one area hampers the balance between the other two, and that’s what Danielson wants his players to steer clear of. His wife and kids are often on campus, which the HC says makes for an important lesson for his players. “I want my wife and our girls in the facility a ton, I want our coaches and their wives and kids around all the time because I want our players to see it, to watch it, because the reality is a lot of our players don’t come from great families,” he said.

More often than not, we unfortunately see players’ homes unable to bear the brunt of their careers. Spencer Danielson wants to stop that from happening. “We talk about love in our program a lot, and I teach them that love means action and sacrifice… I’m building them to be better husbands, better fathers, that matters to me. You can’t do that if you don’t build relationships with them. I know who our players are dating, what’s going on in their personal life, academics, home life, because you need to. I need to be there to support them, that’s what my day is focused on,” he added.

Boise State will very likely have another great run this year, with a squad that will run on the momentum from last season. Spencer Danielson is no doubt making sure his players come back strong, but he’s also actively setting them up for their future so that they have a holistic life to lean on as well. Time and again, he’s always stressed how much he loves Boise State and how much his job means to him. That’s clear in his dedication towards helping his players build meaningful lives of their own.