Spencer Fano Weighs In on $4M Kyle Whittingham Gamble as Devon Dampier Sparks Utah Turnaround

Utah Utes’ offense last season was a complete disaster. The team went from Big 12 darlings to hitting rock bottom, averaging just 23.6 points per game. The result? They ended up limping to a 5-7 finish. But HC Kyle Whittingham isn’t ready to accept the defeat yet. As he’s pushing all his chips in with a $4 million gamble on his offensive weapon, and the locker room is already buzzing around him. With Spencer Fano showing all his trust in Whittingham’s weapon, the Utes seem ready to escape their rut. If everything goes well, a full-blown turnaround is right around the corner.

Kyle Whittingham is leaving no stone unturned, as he knows the stakes, and his move? Revamping his offense and getting OC Jason Beck into his team. But they aren’t just hoping for a turnaround; they are paying for it. Beck lands a lucrative three-year contract, beginning at $1.25 million in 2025, escalating to $1.45 million by 2027—a huge raise from his $400K New Mexico salary. The deal extends through January 2028, showing Utah’s commitment.

And the best part? Jason Beck already earned Spencer Fano’s trust, as in conversation with Locked On Utes, he didn’t hold back his praise for him. “Coach Beck has brought, like, so much more juice and energy to our, um, our team—or just our offense, especially. Last year, like, our offense was always… we were, like, very—it was really militaristic. You know what I’m saying? But it’s completely changed where we’re just—we’re out there having fun,” Fano said. Well, that’s a straight fact. Last year they barely threw for 199.4 yards and rushed for 13.4 yards per game.

Now, you know why they need a game changer like Jason Beck. Beck arrives in Utah with momentum after transforming New Mexico’s offense in 2024. He had the Lobos’ offense humming, leading the Mountain West in both total offense and red zone efficiency, and ranking fourth nationally with 484.3 yards per game. The running game was also dominant, averaging 253.6 rushing yards per game, second in the Mountain West and fifth nationally. Beck’s offense converted an impressive 298 first downs.

But Jason Beck isn’t making his way to Utah alone. That’s right, this man is bringing his explosive QB Devon Dampier with him to make an immediate impact after Cam Rising’s season-ending injury. Looks like Dampier is already turning heads. As Spencer Fano is already rooting high for his leader, “Dev just—he just brings a lot of energy, you know. He brings a lot of energy and makes us a really dangerous offense.” Why wouldn’t he? This guy’s record shows his caliber.

Last season Devon Dampier passed for 2,768 yards, completing 57.9% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and an equal number of interceptions. Well, those 12 interceptions were the result of New Mexico’s OL inconsistency, but Kyle Whittingham is making sure that doesn’t happen this year. Utah’s offense is thriving all thanks to Kyle Whittingham’s roster overhaul. With standout tackle Spencer Fano leading the way and supported by All-Big 12 players Caleb Lomu and Tanoa Togiai, this dreadful offensive line will give Devon Dampier the protection he needs to excel.

But it’s not just their offense that’s making noise. So, does that mean Kyle Whittingham’s team can finally get that Big 12 berth this season?

Can Kyle Whittingham’s team turnaround their fate this year?

Utah’s dominant defense is the primary reason they remain in the Big 12 title conversation. Despite last year’s 5–7 record, they allowed the fewest points per game in the conference, ranking second nationally in first downs allowed and third in third-down defense—all while navigating quarterback changes. This performance reflects a strong identity, not just toughness. With 17 returning starters in 2025, including Logan Fano and Levani Damuni, and transfers JC Hart and Dilan Battle, the unit appears even more formidable, posing a significant challenge to opposing offenses.

Now, this defensive strength boosts Utah’s winning chances, with FanDuel giving them +600 odds to win the Big 12, tied for second-best. BetMGM sets their win total at 7.5 games, leaning towards the over, and Heartland College Sports predicts an 8–4 season. While not yet championship caliber, it’s a significant improvement from last year, and with a healthy quarterback and improved offense, Utah could be a serious contender for the Big 12 title.

But the 2025 schedule isn’t making things easy for Utah. They’ll be hitting the road for games against Texas Tech, Kansas State, and West Virginia—grueling trips with time changes, fluctuating weather, and hostile environments. Add to that road matchups against Baylor and Kansas late in the season, when injuries are common. It’s not impossible, but it’s definitely not a walk in the park. For Utah to thrive, new offensive coordinator Jason Beck needs his system to gel quickly, and quarterback Devon Dampier needs to find his rhythm fast—slow starts won’t cut it in the Big 12. Now, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for them.

