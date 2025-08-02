Stance on Carson Beck Takes Turn After Fall Camp Despite ESPN’s Tough Verdict

This fall camp turned things around for Carson Beck in Coral Gables. Following months of rehabilitation and low-key buildup, Beck rolled into his initial full Miami practice and began firing it like he never left the field. His passes had that extra oomph, his footwork was sharp, and the confidence? You could feel it from the bench. Expectations were appropriately muted following the elbow surgery and languid offseason, but when the ball began flying, you just knew Beck was dialed in and ready to make some noise.

However, ESPN’s preseason SP+ rankings have created some ruckus. In spite of Beck’s arrival, the network warned that Miami might not be able to keep up with the offense. Bill Connelly, an analyst, warned that though the defense would improve, the offense would go down by a notch, particularly with doubts as to Beck’s supporting cast. Add in skepticism about whether the Georgia transfer can click fast enough with new receivers, and you’ve got yourself a storyline worth watching. But based on how Beck has looked so far? That might be exactly the kind of doubt he’s ready to torch.

Beck strolled into Miami’s first full practice and tossed throw after throw as if he’d never been injured. On tape and in person, observers noted how his passes had more zip than we’ve ever seen. He described his arm afterward as feeling “absolutely juiced,” saying those first 20 throws humped out of his hand before he settled in and let the offense take over. Coach Cristobal was not shy either, labeling it a “really productive” workout in which Beck quickly settled into rhythm following an initial couple of glitches.

He’s filling Cam Ward’s shoes, who the Titans drafted No. 1 overall, and Beck, unfazed, believes he can enhance his draft status playing the same role at Miami with this offense and that arm. It’s ruthless ambition, and based on the practice footage and what teammates are saying, that faith is grounded. There was some buzz from ESPN as well, with initial dissent calling him potentially overrated and overpaid through NIL rumors, but Miami boosters and insiders fought back strenuously.

They emphasized that he possessed top-tier SEC performance and winning heritage, and that Clark’s “$4M NIL” story was downright inaccurate and not representative of Beck’s actual worth or role in the offense. And here we are: Carson Beck, months off, rolls in resembling the best rendition of the quarterback Miami drafted when they picked him up in the portal. Still, if there’s one thing Beck can’t throw his way past, it’s the locker room pecking order.

Carson Beck appears locked in, but the hard work begins now

Carson Beck is stepping into a fresh locker room with all the equipment but none of the faith so far. The ex-Georgia QB has the credentials: in 2024, he passed for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, completing almost 65% of his attempts. He appeared poised in the SEC, hardly rattled in the pocket, and guided Georgia to an 11-3 mark. But now, with a Miami jersey on, none of that automatically earns him buy-in. As CFB analyst Bill Connelly put it, “Carson Beck is a very good QB… but I’m not sure Beck will have enough strong pass catchers.”

That’s the bigger question Mario Cristobal is facing. Miami’s 2025 squad is trying to build off last season’s top-15 offense, one that thrived on protection and play-action. But Connelly cautions that while the defense may take a stride forward, the offense may step back. And Beck? He’s in the middle of that equation.

So now it’s chemistry and execution. The arm talent’s there, and the buzz at practice is growing. But until he wins over the receivers and shows he can push this offense when it’s time to pay the bills, Carson Beck’s Miami story remains potential, not promise. If it all comes together, though? He won’t win games or play, because he’ll put himself into the NFL conversation in a hurry.