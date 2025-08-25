Stanford Hit With Alarming News after Frank Reich Separates Himself From Andrew Luck Decision: Report

What a nightmarish 2025 start for Stanford! Fans were expecting a fresh start after Troy Taylor‘s exit in March. But Frank Reich’s brief tenure has already begun with bruises and embarrassment. Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors rallied from a deficit to steal a 23-20 victory, leaving the Cardinal fans wondering what went wrong as Timmy Chang’s squad pulled off a last-minute thriller. If you are a Cardinals fan, you really don’t want to know the numbers.

How ugly and embarrassing is it? Try -0.33 EPA per dropback. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli highlighted the reality in an X post on August 24. “Stanford averaged -0.33 EPA per dropback in yesterday’s loss to Hawaii. For context, the worst team in the 2024 season was Southern Miss at -0.23.” EPA, or Expected Points Added, measures how each play affects a team’s expected scoring. Essentially, Frank Reich’s team was actively decreasing their own chance to score every time the football left their QB’s hands. And people are noticing.

The game itself was a rollercoaster of missed opportunities for Stanford. The Cardinals started with a quick 10-0 lead, giving fans a brief spark of hope. But that glimmer quickly faded as Hawaii clawed back into the game, exposing a Stanford defense that looked confused at times and careless penalties. Every time Frank Reich’s squad tried to assert control, the Rainbow Warriors had an answer, pushing the momentum away from the Cardinal faithful and into Timmy Chang’s hands. By the second quarter, it was clear this wouldn’t be a routine loss, it was a showcase of mistakes stacking against Stanford.

The final minutes were pure drama. With the game tied and just over two minutes left, Hawaii kicker Kansei Matsuzawa delivered a 38-yard field goal as time expired, flipping the scoreboard and breaking Cardinal hearts. Even earlier in the game, a celebration of a strip sack by Clay Patterson of an Aura Farming TikTok dance, came back to haunt Stanford, costing them yards in penalties. Hawaii converted that into a touchdown for a 14-13 lead.

As the dust settled on Week Zero, one thing was painfully obvious. Stanford’s troubles weren’t limited to penalties or defensive miscues. They extended to the most scrutinized spot on the field which is the quarterback.

Frank Reich gets real on QB situation

Frank Reich didn’t exactly inherit stability at QB. Ben Gulbranson, who spent five years as a backup at Oregon State, transferred to Stanford in April after GM Andrew Luck’s persuasion. By mid-August, the QB had shocked some by claiming the starting role over Elijah Brown. Still, fans were optimistic. After all, Gulbranson went 7-1 as a starter in 2022 for the Beavers. But Week Zero painted a different picture. Against Hawaii, he was 15-for-30 for 109 yards, with one interception. Decision-making was questionable, throws were off, and the pocket pressure seemed to grow with every tick of the clock. The evidence was clear. This quarterback isn’t yet ready to steer Stanford out of the storm.

Naturally, fans wasted no time throwing shade at both Frank Reich and Andrew Luck for their role in acquiring him. The HC tried to separate himself from the criticism, emphasizing his GM’s central role in bringing Ben Gulbranson aboard. “The conversations to get him here that was really more Andrew[Luck] than anybody else in his role. So, I helped evaluate, watch the tape, but Andrew was playing point on talking to Ben and Ben’s agent and getting him here,” he admitted in a pregame interview.

But words won’t erase a loss that already has Stanford fans bracing for a long season. If Week Zero is any indication, Stanford’s 2025 season is going to be a grind. Between penalty woes, a shaky QB, and eyebrow-raising analytics, Frank Reich’s squad has a lot to fix.