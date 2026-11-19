South Carolina’s final two games carry very different stakes. The Gamecocks are 6-4 and have No. 1 Georgia coming to Williams-Brice Stadium on November 21, with a rivalry trip to Clemson still to follow.

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Three days before that matchup, the program confirmed that reserve kicker Upton Bellenfant is no longer on the team after his arrest on a DUI charge.

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“We are aware of the situation,” a team spokesperson said in a statement. “Upton is no longer a member of our football program. We have no further comment at this time.”

Bellenfant was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol in York County on Wednesday morning, November 18, according to the booking records. He was booked into the York County Detention Center at 6:12 a.m.

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The charge listed was driving under the influence, first offense, with a reported blood alcohol concentration between .10 and .16. His bond was set at $1,224.50. There is still an important distinction between the arrest and the team’s response.

South Carolina has confirmed Bellenfant’s departure but has not said whether the charge led to his removal or provided details about any disciplinary action taken by the university.

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Beyond the DUI charge, though, Upton Bellenfant was a transfer who never got onto the field for South Carolina.

Bellenfant arrived in Columbia this offseason after spending the 2025 season at Texas Tech. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native had been a sought-after name in the transfer market.

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On3‘s industry rankings placed him fourth among kickers in the portal, and South Carolina brought him in to compete for the starting job. Of course, he had the track record to make that happen.

“There’s a lot of good competition in that room,” Shane Beamer said about the kicker position before the season opener.

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Bellenfant had a productive season at Buffalo in 2024, making 18 of 21 field-goal attempts and all 31 of his extra-point tries. His longest field goal that year traveled 52 yards as he earned third-team All-MAC honors.

His move to Texas Tech gave him his first real chance to play at P4 level, and he made the most of it. Bellenfant was perfect on all six field-goal tries in 2025 and converted 14 of his 16 extra points. That season put him on the radar as a transfer in 2026, despite having spent his first two years at Alabama without appearing in a game.

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Ultimately, the competition at South Carolina did not go his way. Bellenfant battled Max Kelley during spring practice, but Kelley opened the season as the starter. Malik Orsan later moved ahead of Kelley and took over the kicking duties.

“Malik, knock on wood, we ended up starting him,” Shane Beamer said before the Oklahoma matchup. “Because he had just been more steady at that point, and that’s who he continues to be as the season goes.”

South Carolina already has its starting kicker, and Bellefant’s departure will only hurt some depth. Orsan has handled the job for most of the season, making 11 of 15 field-goal attempts and all 30 extra points through 10 games, with a season-high 52 yards.

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That doesn’t mean, though, that there weren’t opportunities where Bellefant could have earned the starting job.

Orsan’s season has had its uneven stretches. He made just one of three field-goal attempts in November through the Arkansas game, including a miss in the Gamecocks’ 34-6 defeat on November 14.

That said, Orsan has also delivered in important moments. He made a 37-yard field goal against Florida and converted both attempts against Tennessee in a three-point South Carolina win.

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The immediate concern, then, is not finding a new starter before Georgia. Orsan remains the first choice, and Bellenfant had not been part of the game-day kicking rotation.

His exit, though, removes a reserve and a player with a strong record at his previous stops. Especially when Georgia arrives with the SEC race still in view.

South Carolina is 4-4 in SEC play after losing 6-34 at Arkansas. Interestingly, the Gamecocks had won four straight before that defeat, including victories over Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

Now, they face a Georgia team that has gone 9-1 and sits at the top of the conference standings. The Bulldogs visit Columbia on November 21 for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. South Carolina then travels to Clemson on November 28.

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The Georgia game is of course the bigger test on paper, but the rivalry finale gives the Gamecocks another major date before the regular season ends. Moreover, Bellenfant’s arrest is also not the first player-related incident South Carolina has dealt with this season.

According to reports, tight end Caden Ramsey was charged after allegedly racing at 113 mph in a 60-mph zone. Ramsey was suspended and later reinstated. South Carolina also dismissed Defensive tackle Davonte Miles and running back Sam Dixon following offseason arrests.

For now, the football impact of Bellenfant’s departure appears limited. But the arrest and the team’s decision to remove a fifth-year player from the program have added another off-field issue.