Star SEC QB Loses 6lb Weight, Shows Scary Ripped Physique at Manning Passing Academy

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer caught some flak for his dip in form after his thumb injury last season. Again, he is back in the headlines, but for a different reason, as an image of his ripped physique at the Manning Passing Academy has gone viral. Despite polarizing claims about whether he lost or gained weight, the program has had the final say.

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On3’s George Stoia III received a more accurate weight report for Mateer from the program’s official website. Oklahoma’s spring roster listed Mateer at 218 lb, signifying a six-pound drop from his 224lb weight last season. Although the program’s roster report contradicted Mateer’s claims of not losing or gaining weight, 218 lb looks more satisfying to the eye.

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As photos of his physique went viral, Stoia noticed Mateer’s leanness at the Manning Passing Academy and questioned the quarterback about his weight. In response, Matter denied any weight loss or gain. “I’m in the best shape of my life, for sure.”

For a quarterback whose physique is one of his best assets, constantly improving it may not be too much to ask. Mateer is known as a dual-threat quarterback whose size, strength, and stamina help his delivery and his ability to deal with pressure from the pocket and burst through defensive players when necessary.

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With his athleticism and a physique often compared to a linebacker’s, Mateer has over 1,400 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns in four seasons of college football, with two seasons as QB1.

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Most importantly, Mateer is coming off a season of intense criticism after a massive drop from his performance in the first four games that saw him emerge as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. Unfortunately, a thumb injury got in the way, and college football lost Mateer, never to see him at his best again in 2025.

He had a career-low 62.2% pass completion rate, an excessive 11 interceptions, and touchdowns (14) that were less than half of his 2024 total (29). For any player keen on chasing greatness, this is enough reason to hit the weight room, the skill room, and any room for improvement. And Mateer is doing just that.

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Mateer impresses at Manning Passing Academy

The Manning Passing Academy is primarily for high school offensive players, but top college players are often invited to serve as camp counselors. Mateer was one of them this past weekend in Thibodaux, Louisiana. But he also seized the opportunity to remind the onlookers of the Mateer they saw in the early weeks of the 2025 season.

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“John Mateer showed off his ability to rip throws to different parts of the field,” On3‘s Wilson Alexander wrote. “He placed the comeback on the sideline and hit a receiver in stride on the vertical route. He still has a little bit of a sidearm release after working on his mechanics throughout the offseason, and it worked for him… Now healed from his thumb injury, the former Washington State transfer could be one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country.”

Beyond this, Mateer is a mentality monster, and it has shown in his mindset ahead of the 2026 season. “I still have to be better,” he said, per Stoia. It is his final season in college football, and Mateer knows what is at stake, and he is not shying away from it.