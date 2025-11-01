Stars Don’t Align For Arch Manning as Millions Miss out on Legacy Game

Arch Manning finally put together a performance that everyone’s been waiting for all season. After clearing concussion protocol just days before kickoff, the Texas quarterback walked into Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon against No. 9 Vanderbilt and delivered what might be his best half of football in burnt orange. Except, well, the timing actually couldn’t have been worse.

While Arch Manning was carving up the Commodores’ defense with surgical precision, millions of college football fans were scrambling to figure out how to even watch the game.​

The first play set the tone for everything that followed. Arch Manning took the snap from the 25-yard line, put Ryan Wingo in motion, and hit him on a quick swing pass about five yards behind the line of scrimmage. Wingo made a weak arm tackle look silly at the line, split three Vanderbilt defenders with help from an Emmett Mosley block, and suddenly it was a footrace nobody was winning.

By halftime, the numbers told the story of a quarterback finally hitting his stride. Arch Manning completed 12 of 15 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, leading Texas to a commanding 24-10 advantage over a Vanderbilt team that came into Austin ranked in the top 10.

Here’s the problem, though. A massive chunk of the college football world couldn’t even see it happen. In one of the worst-timed contract disputes in recent memory, Disney and Google let their agreement expire just before midnight on October 30. Google pulled ESPN, ABC, and every other Disney-owned channel off YouTube TV. That’s roughly 10 million subscribers who woke up on Saturday morning to find out they had no way to watch one of the weekend’s biggest games.

The Texas-Vanderbilt matchup was airing on ABC, which meant anyone relying on YouTube TV, which has become one of the primary cable alternatives for cord-cutters, was completely blacked out.

Sure, there were workarounds like SlingTV offering weekend passes and Fubo free trials, but how many casual fans were scrambling to figure that out 30 minutes before kickoff? The dispute centered on pricing, with Disney accusing Google of refusing to pay “fair rates,” while YouTube claimed Disney was trying to force “deal terms that would raise prices” on customers.​

The cruel irony here is that Arch Manning picked the absolute worst moment to have his breakout game. ABC has dominated college football ratings all season; eight of the top 10 most-watched games through Week 9 aired on the network. SEC matchups like this regularly pull 6-10 million viewers.

This Texas-Vanderbilt game had all the ingredients for massive viewership: a Heisman-caliber quarterback trying to salvage his season, a top-10 upset bid, and legitimate College Football Playoff implications for both teams.

Instead, it aired to a fractured audience, with millions either unable to watch or forced to jump through hoops to find alternative streaming options. Manning’s 75-yard touchdown on the first play, that perfect 6-for-6 drive, the 200-yard first half, all of it happened in front of a significantly smaller national audience than it deserved. For a legacy quarterback trying to build his own legend, it’s the kind of timing that just stings.​

Vanderbilt’s unraveling against Texas

There’s something almost poetic about how completely Vanderbilt’s season-long magic disappeared on Saturday. Clark Lea’s team came into Austin as a legit playoff contender, sitting at 7-1 and ranked No. 9 nationally. And then they walked onto the field and got absolutely dismantled.

Vanderbilt managed just 165 total yards in the first half alone and scored exactly zero points in the opening 30 minutes. Diego Pavia, who’d been the potential Heisman Trophy front-runner just weeks earlier, completed 7 of 20 passes for 72 yards and nothing close to a touchdown.

The Commodores’ vaunted defense that had carried them all season just looked lost trying to figure out what Texas was doing offensively. They couldn’t generate any pressure on Manning and couldn’t stop Quintrevion Wisner when he actually got the ball. And it looked like they showed up to a different game than what was being played in burnt orange.​

By the time halftime rolled around, the script had completely flipped. Vanderbilt’s seven-win season, their shot at controlling their own SEC destiny, all of it was essentially over before the second half even started. Texas had built a 24-10 lead that felt like it could’ve been way worse, and the Commodores just had no answer.

What made it even more brutal was that this was supposed to be the game everyone remembered. It was a matchup with massive playoff implications. Instead, it became the game where a nation of college football fans either watched a historic Vanderbilt collapse or, more likely, never got to watch it at all because they couldn’t access ABC.​