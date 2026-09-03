“Start Cussing”: Joe Burrow Makes Blunt Confession about LSU Locker Room Under Ed Orgeron

Joe Burrow’s legacy is now cemented in Baton Rouge as the QB who led the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship. However, before the glory came the hardships. One involved earning the respect of a locker room that knew nothing about their transfer QB from Ohio State.

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“The defense was talking crazy about the offense, and nobody’s saying anything,” Burrow confessed on the Chasing No. 1 podcast on September 3. “So I was like, ‘Do I say something here?’ I was just like, ‘F–k it,’ I’m going to start cussing people out, doing whatever I have to do to try to set the tone for the season.”

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Burrow arrived in Baton Rouge as a 21-year-old transfer from Ohio State in 2018. During that time, LSU already possessed a dominant, highly vocal defense, packed with alpha personalities and elite future NFL talent.

It had Devin White, who became the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The future first-round NFL draft pick, Patrick Queens, patrolled the middle of the field with a ferocious defensive mentality. The last of the trio was Michael Divinity Jr., the undisputed leader of the entire team. They completely controlled the practice and constantly berated the struggling offense.

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Burrow admitted that during his first few weeks, he was trying to keep his head down. he recalled a specific turning point during a practice when the defense aggressively trash-talked the offense. Nobody on his side was fighting back. Sensing that the entire season’s identity was on the line, Burrow had an internal monologue.

“Do I say something here? Do I not say anything here?” He decided to let loose and earn some respect. He directly got in the face of linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. and unleashed a fiery, cuss-filled tirade right back at the defensive unit.

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Ja’Marr Chase, the host of the podcast and Burrow’s most effective weapon at LSU, noted that the unexpected explosion from the new transfer quarterback instantly stunned the locker room. He didn’t want special quarterback treatment; he wanted to fight for every inch. From that moment on, the defense feared his competitive wrath and respected his toughness.

From that day forward, the team’s respect for Burrow was permanently cemented. Chase noted the locker room consensus became, “Yo, we’re not messing with Joe ever again.” He wasn’t just making his identity clear in the locker room. He carried that same fierce mentality onto the field, where his toughness and determination were impossible to ignore.

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When LSU played against UCF in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Burrow took a catastrophic, blindside hit that left him lying on the turf. Orgeron ran onto the field to check on him, preparing to pull him out. Burrow snarled, “F— that, coach.” He stayed in the game and threw for four touchdowns to secure a 40-32 victory.

Burrow had a legendary two-year run at LSU under Ed Orgeron. When Burrow visited Baton Rouge as an Ohio State transfer in May 2018, he explicitly told Orgeron, “I don’t want to hear recruiting bull. I just want to talk football and eat crawfish.”

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That Fiesta Bowl win was a precursor to what LSU ended up achieving in 2019. In his Heisman-winning campaign, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns on 76.3% completion rate. That undefeated season wasn’t without its fair share of challenges. Whenever the LSU defense struggled, the offense had the answer.

One of those moments came against No. 3 Alabama, a game in which LSU traveled to Tuscaloosa riding an eight-game losing streak to the Tide. In a 46-41 win, Burrow threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Comparatively, the national championship game was an easier outing, in which the Tigers defeated Clemson 42-25, cementing Burrow’s legacy in LSU lore.