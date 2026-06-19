State Plans to Refile Case Against Former BYU WR After Major Court Update

For a few hours on Thursday, it looked like former BYU WR Parker Kingston had received a break in a legal case. Once expected to be BYU’s top receiving threat entering the 2026 season, he has been away from the program since his arrest and subsequent expulsion earlier this year. And when a Utah judge dismissed the first-degree felony r-pe charge against him without prejudice, it raised eyebrows. But the dismissal does not end the matter.

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In a statement released by the Washington County Attorney’s Office, prosecutors said they were unable to proceed with the July trial date because of circumstances outside their control.

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“After the State’s request for a continuance was denied by the Court, the Court issued an order dismissing the case without prejudice,” the statement read. “The State intends to refile the case at a later date. At this time, we request that the identity of the alleged victim remain protected. As a reminder, Parker Kingston is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.”

That’s where the story stands today. The case is just paused, not resolved. According to reports, Parker Kingston was scheduled to stand trial from July 6 to 10. Prosecutors requested additional time, citing the victim’s health concerns and her inability to participate in trial proceedings at this time.

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“The State cannot proceed without the victim,” Deputy Washington County Attorney Jerry Jaeger wrote Tuesday. “The State will not jeopardize the victim’s health.”

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An attorney representing the woman also requested a delay to allow her additional time to recover from medical issues. However, instead of granting the continuance, the court dismissed the case without prejudice after the parties failed to reach an agreement. That procedural decision has now created an unusual situation. The trial won’t happen next month, but prosecutors have made it clear they plan to bring the case back at a future date.

The development arrived only days after social media discussion intensified around Parker Kingston. A video posted on X appeared to show him training alongside other BYU receivers. BYU Athletics later clarified that the workout was not an official team activity and said university officials didn’t know about it. Meanwhile, the family of the alleged victim expressed disappointment with the court’s decision.

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“Our hearts are with our daughter, who showed tremendous courage in coming forward and placing her trust in the justice system,” the statement read. “Today, that trust was shattered when the Court prioritized getting an athlete back on the field over justice.”

The case still comes down to two opposing versions of events. The alleged victim says Parker Kingston a–aulted her in February 2025, while he has denied the allegation and said the encounter was consensual. Because the case has not gone to trial, the claims from both sides have not been decided by a jury.

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Parker Kingston’s prominent football career took an unexpected turn

Beyond the courtroom developments, Parker Kingston’s prominent football career is also put on hold. In 2025, he led BYU with 66 receptions for 924 yards and five touchdowns. He added value as a rusher, return specialist, and gadget-play weapon. Across three seasons in Provo, he recorded 98 receptions for 1,327 yards and seven receiving touchdowns while also contributing on special teams and even throwing three touchdown passes.

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Parker Kingston entered the offseason expected to be a key piece of the Cougars’ offense and one of their most reliable playmakers heading into the 2026 season. But football statistics are no longer the main storyline because BYU didn’t leave any room for compromise.

“BYU became aware today of the arrest of Parker Kingston,” the school said in a statement at the time of his arrest. “The university takes any allegation very seriously and will cooperate with law enforcement.”

Thursday’s decision brought a major development in the case, but it didn’t bring a final resolution. Prosecutors say they plan to refile while Parker Kingston continues to maintain his innocence. For now, the legal process remains ongoing, and the situation could return to court at a later date.