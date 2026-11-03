Stephen A. Smith Demands Investigation into Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama $87.5M Extension with Nick Saban Comparison: “For What?”

Alabama’s 6-2 record hasn’t silenced the noise surrounding Kalen DeBoer. If anything, the upcoming LSU showdown has only added to the pressure, with the Crimson Tide still fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive. And Stephen A. Smith has another bone to pick. This time, he wants an investigation into the program itself.

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“I still think there needs to be an investigation as to why the extension was given to Kalen DeBoer last year,” Smith demanded on the latest episode of ESPN’s First Take, shared via Instagram. “For what? You already were paying him. He was getting paid beaucoup dollars. You understand what I’m saying? About 11, 12 million dollars a year. What the hell, you go out there and give him a damn 87 million-dollar extension, or whatever it was for? For what? Did he live up to anything yet? No.”

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In April this year, DeBoer’s current contract was extended by two years, keeping him at Alabama until January 31, 2033. The revised agreement came with a $10 million buyout clause through January 31, 2027, which would decrease by $2 million in each of the following two years. DeBoer also secured a $12.5 million annual salary.

However, the decision to hand him another lucrative extension has raised eyebrows, particularly given that Alabama already had him on an eight-year contract worth $87 million, signed in March 2024. That has now become a seven-year, $87.5 million deal. Smith is now questioning the logic behind that decision.

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And there’s another detail that makes the move even harder to justify: when Alabama handed DeBoer his second extension, he had managed just a 20-8 record across his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Ever since DeBoer was handed the daunting task of replacing Nick Saban, Smith has hardly been convinced. The outspoken analyst has repeatedly questioned whether DeBoer is the right man to fill the shoes of the legendary coach who brought six national championships to Alabama.

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“Kalen DeBoer did not live up to that, and has not lived up to that. I’d have let his behind go to Michigan personally when that job opened. Because I don’t care what anybody says,” said Smith.

He believes DeBoer should have taken the head coaching openings at Michigan and Penn State this past offseason, even though he did not interview with either school.

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Down the line, Smith warns that the upcoming clash against Lane Kiffin’s LSU will be crucial for Alabama, as it could determine whether the Crimson Tide remain on course for a College Football Playoff berth.

Well, stepping into Nick Saban’s shoes is never easy for any head coach, be it DeBoer or anyone else. However, Smith’s criticism does hold some truth: Alabama will have to bring its A-game this season, or things could quickly unravel for the program. ESPN’s CFB analyst Paul Finebaum has already warned the Crimson Tide that things will not go as they expected.

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“I just think it’s self-explanatory, the magnitude of this game,” Finebaum said during an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic on Monday. “I mean, even if Brian Kelly was still there [at LSU], it would still have massive importance. But the fact that Lane Kiffin is there, I think for Kalen DeBoer, it’s a must-win. I know that’s pretty obvious to say, but I think to continue some momentum that he had when October began, he’s got to get out of Tiger Stadium [with a win].

Both LSU and Alabama are 6-2 this season, and a loss could leave either team scrambling to keep its playoff hopes alive. LSU, however, has been dominant at home, winning all five of its games at Tiger Stadium this season. That makes it a particularly challenging venue for DeBoer’s team. But can the Crimson Tide defy the odds and change the narrative?