Stephen A. Smith Exposes NFL Owners’ Ugly Shedeur Sanders Agenda After Strong Message on Coach Prime’s Character

“It did hurt,” Deion Sanders said of Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide. “It did hurt.” This isn’t Coach Prime talking, it was a father speaking. And what he revealed wasn’t just heartbreak over draft day disappointment. It was something much deeper, much uglier, with a behind-the-scenes agenda that had nothing to do with tape or talent. For months, the former Colorado QB was projected as a Day 1 prospect. His arm talent is undeniable, and his IQ is sharp. But when draft day came, he slipped all the way to the fifth round as the 144th overall.

Some chalked it up to unprofessionalism, with whispers claiming that Shedeur Sanders wore headphones in meetings or showed up unprepared. Deion Sanders fired back at those remarks, saying it’s “foolish” and “hurtful.” And now, ESPN is putting names, or at least roles, to the shadowy forces behind the fall.

In an episode on ESPN’s First Take on June 3, Stephen A. Smith didn’t mince words. He delved into the real situation behind Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide, and it’s got nothing to do with unprofessionalism. “I know if owners who went to their personnel in the draft room, ‘you’re not drafting him.’” he said, dropping a bombshell. “That’s what I was told. And I’ve been a reporter for 30 years.” For him, the snub wasn’t about headphones or egos. It was fear. Fear of the Sanders brand. Fear of Deion Sanders’ clout.

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders

“If my son comes on this particular team, if this team grabs drafts up, we might have to deal with Deion,” Smith explained. “Because if Deion ain’t satisfied with how we’re doing, who knows… what if people start clamoring for him to be the head coach because we ain’t doing what they think we should do now that we got his son here on this franchise?” This wasn’t a red flag about Shedeur Sanders’ game. It was a red light on Deion Sanders’ rising influence. NFL owners didn’t want the scrutiny or the Prime Time spotlight blinding their front office. And just like that, the 23-year-old became collateral damage in the battle of perception.

Smith did add nuance, admitting that Coach Prime’s fiery public comments before the draft may have rubbed some execs the wrong way. Telling teams on national TV that Shedeur Sanders isn’t going to certain teams if the situation isn’t right? That’s not ideal for franchises that prize control. But he made one thing clear. “That does not mean that Deion is not telling the truth when he says there’s no way in hell my son walked into an interview like that,” he said. “Once again, it’s a nugget of intel where you see people trying to stain you intentionally, to put a reflection upon you and your son because of their feelings about Deion Sanders.” And if there’s one thing he stands firm on Coach Prime’s character, it’s honesty.

Stephen A. Smith backs Deion Sanders’ defense of Shedeur Sanders

With mounting speculation concerning Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide, Stephen A. Smith took a strong stance for Deion Sanders. “Let’s go a little bit deeper here… Let’s get personal,” he said. “You know Deion Sanders enough. Has anybody ever been in a position to say Deion Sanders is a liar? Ever?” He went on to shed light on his honest character, who shuns backbiting. “That’s not who that man is,” he added. “So when he comes out and he says something about his son, there is no question he has spoken to his son. There is no question that Deion Sanders prepped his son for those interviews.” The message in short? Believe what Coach Prime is saying.

“They want to create these narratives and create these stories and then attach them to a kid that ain’t never done nothing wrong,” Deion Sanders said. And thanks to Stephen A. Smith shining a light on the politics behind the pick, that narrative is getting flipped. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders has already started his journey to prove haters wrong with his impressive OTAs with the Cleveland Browns.

If there’s one thing Deion Sanders and his family don’t do, it’s stay quiet when character’s on the line.