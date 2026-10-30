Stephen A. Smith Questions ESPN Colleague as He Asks 2x National Champion To “Adapt or Die” in Blunt Warning

Clemson’s 4-3 start has reignited a debate Dabo Swinney has spent years trying to answer. As college football continues to lean heavily on the transfer portal, questions remain about whether Clemson’s long-standing player-development model can keep pace with the sport’s changing landscape.

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That discussion resurfaced this week when ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Mel Kiper Jr. revisited Swinney’s portal philosophy. While Swinney has consistently argued that critics exaggerate his resistance to the transfer portal, Kiper made it clear he still believes Clemson has not adapted enough. Invoking the familiar phrase “adapt or die” to frame his position, Kiper argued that Clemson’s reluctance to heavily utilize the portal has become a competitive disadvantage.

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“But you got, what do they say, adapt or die, right, Stephen A.? You got to adapt. And Clemson has not gone heavy enough into the portal. That’s why Clemson is where they are right now, and that’s the bottom line,” Mel Kiper Jr. said on Stephen A. Smith’s show. “You got to go and find six, seven, eight guys. Not just guys that are going to be stars. You got to go get those guys, and Clemson has refused, in a lot of ways, to do that.”

Smith pushed back by referencing Swinney’s own explanation of Clemson’s roster-building strategy and asking Kiper whether the criticism accurately reflected reality.

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“Dabo Swinney was also on this show. His belief is that that’s a false narrative against him, that he has gone all in and hasn’t been as reluctant to adapt as people have accused him of being,” Smith said. “How do you feel about that, Mel Kiper Jr.? Are you saying that’s not true?”

“It’s not. Well, he has not,” Kiper responded. “Not with the portal.”

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Smith’s question was exploratory rather than confrontational. He wanted to know whether Kiper accepted Swinney’s account of Clemson’s transfer activity and whether his criticism was consistent with that account.

Kiper’s critique was measured, acknowledging Swinney’s success in culture-building while arguing modern competition demands portal aggression.

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Smith has made a similar point himself. Earlier this season, he argued that Clemson arrived late to both NIL and the transfer-portal era and has embraced both more cautiously than many national contenders.

The facts fall somewhere between the two positions.

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Kiper’s criticism carries weight because Clemson famously added no transfers during either the winter or spring portal windows ahead of the 2024 season. At the same time, Swinney has never completely closed the door on transfers.

Quarterbacks Hunter Johnson and Paul Tyson both arrived as transfers during the Swinney era, and Clemson has previously addressed roster needs through the portal when circumstances demanded it. The debate is less about whether Swinney uses the portal at all and more about whether he uses it aggressively enough.

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That distinction became more important as Clemson’s struggles mounted this season.

The Tigers fell to 4-3 after a 20-16 home loss to Virginia Tech on October 24. The defeat marked Virginia Tech’s first win at Clemson since 2007 and intensified scrutiny on the program’s direction.

Clemson led 16-10 in the third quarter before the Hokies rallied. Virginia Tech sealed the win when Ethan Grunkemeyer connected with tight end Luke Reynolds for a five-yard touchdown pass with 1:44 remaining.

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The Tigers also hurt themselves offensively, converting just three of 14 third-down opportunities and committing seven penalties for 65 yards.

Quarterback Tait Reynolds did his part, completing 20 of 26 passes for 153 yards while adding 63 rushing yards and a touchdown. Kicker Nolan Hauser remained reliable, connecting on all three field-goal attempts.

The criticism surrounding Clemson’s portal usage is nothing new, and Swinney addressed it directly during his weekly radio show on October 19.

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“We use the portal to fill the needs we have. If we get a decommitment, we’re going to use the portal. If we get somebody that transfers, we’re going to use the portal. If we have somebody that’s hurt… we’ve gotta use the portal. That’s what it’s for, and that’s how we used it,” Swinney said.

Swinney also has a résumé that gives him credibility in this debate. He owns a 191-56 career record, two national championships, nine ACC titles, and more victories than any coach in Clemson or ACC history.

The next opportunity to change the conversation comes Saturday night against Florida State. A win would ease some of the pressure surrounding Clemson’s season, but it would not end the larger debate.

Whether Clemson’s developmental model can continue succeeding in an era dominated by transfers remains one of the defining questions surrounding Swinney’s program. And for now, at least, Kiper and Smith appear far from reaching the same answer.