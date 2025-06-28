Steve Angeli Makes Major Revelation on Syracuse Transfer as QB1 Battle Heats Up

Lately, the spotlight at Syracuse football has been firmly focused on Steve Angeli, the new quarterback on campus who’s already generating buzz before even snapping the ball in Orange. Just a few months ago, Angeli was Notre Dame’s backup, waiting in the wings behind Riley Leonard. He got his time in the College Football Playoff semifinal, filling in when Leonard injured himself. That showing, and a decent Sun Bowl performance the previous year, established Angeli as a player to monitor. But after a second spring fighting for the job—and sensing Notre Dame gravitating toward fresh faces—Angeli knew it was time to make some adjustments.

So Angeli entered the transfer portal, and soon he found himself on the way to Syracuse. It’s a move that’s got fans talking, especially since last year’s Orange quarterback, Kyle McCord, transferred in and ended up leading the nation in passing yards. There’s a bit of déjà vu in the air. Angeli’s transition from Notre Dame to Syracuse was about finding a place where he could finally show what he’s got. He’s got scholarships, of course, but it was mostly about reuniting with someone who’s been in his corner since he was a youngster, quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile.

In a recent interview with the Victoria Daily, Angeli describes how coach Nunzio Campanile had a big role to play in his transfer. “Nunz have known me since I was a little kid,” Angeli says on June 28th. “So it’s truly like a coming home event for me, honestly, he’s really family to me. He’s known me since I was so young, so it’s really great to finally be able to be back with him.” You can tell by the tone of his voice when he speaks about it. Their foundations are a lot deeper.

Even during Angeli’s Bergen Catholic days, Nunzio’s brother Vito was the coach, but Nunzio himself was constantly present. According to Vito, Angeli’s decision to transfer happened fast, almost out of nowhere. But after a conversation with the Syracuse staff, especially Nunzio, things clicked. Angeli felt “really comfortable” because he knew the Campanile coaching style. “He was a big factor in my decision to join Syracuse,” Angeli says.

Their New Jersey roots tie the relationship even closer. He adds, “You know I have a lot of trust with him, you know he’s a Jersey guy like myself, I’ve known his brother and that family forever. So he’s truly a part of my family as well.” It’s like coming home, not just to the East Coast, but to a support system that feels like family. Vito had a somewhat similar stance: “He felt really comfortable in the fact that Nunz and I are very like-minded in the way that we coach. It’s definitely a relationship-first thing.” The Campanile brothers are known to build quarterbacks and winners, and Angeli wanted to be part of that tradition. And, to see what Kyle McCord had done at Syracuse last season with the same staff made the job more attractive. But let’s not forget the competitive fire. Even with the coaches naming Rickie Collins the starter, Angeli remained undeterred.

Rickie Collins vs. Steve Angeli heats up in Syracuse

The Syracuse quarterback competition going into the 2025 season appears to be one of the most compelling narratives in college football. Currently, people are talking about the two players, Rickie Collins and Steve Angeli. Coach Fran Brown labeled Collins an LSU transfer, as the starter following spring drills, but he made that decision before Angeli transferred in from Notre Dame. Despite Collins being the early favorite, Angeli’s presence has pushed the competition into overdrive, and both guys have stuck around, refusing to shy away from the fight.

The spring game and afterwards have only added fuel to the fire. Collins possesses a dynamic skill set, and other players such as Jakari Williams and Michael Johnson Jr. complimented him for his leadership and for winning the job. But Collin’sinjury in April made some room for Angeli. Though Collins has not declared an injury in his hand late in the spring as serious, but it provided Angeli an opportunity to make his case even more unassailable. Fran Brown has stated—this is an honest competition, and the best man gets the job. As summer progresses, all eyes remain on Angeli, to see if he can ultimately emerge under center, after serving as a back-up in Notre Dame.