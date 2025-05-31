Steve Angeli Sends 4-Word Message to Notre Dame Athlete After Marcus Freeman Forced to Breaks Silence on His Transfer Decision

Steve Angeli, the ever-reliable quarterback for Notre Dame, was in a dicey situation this spring. Although he has exhibited flashes of brilliance, such as his big play in the Orange Bowl against Penn State. Notre Dame revived from a 10-point deficit against Penn State after starting quarterback Riley Leonard suffered an injury. Angeli, who had largely been the secondary all season, found himself overnight in the limelight. Under pressure, he went on to complete 6 of 7 passes for 44 yards and guided the team on a pivotal drive that resulted in a field goal just before halftime. So, after a demanding spring, Angeli decided to make the move to enter the transfer portal.

It wasn’t a simple choice, particularly for someone who’d been so faithful to the Irish, but he perceived a more direct route to action on the field elsewhere. After all, nothing in football is certain, and you’ve got to seize opportunities when they arise. During all the commotion of leaving and preparing for a fresh start at Syracuse, Angeli never turned his back on Notre Dame or the friendships he forged there.

Notre Dame hockey player Jimmy Mooney took to Instagram to write about his graduation—a milestone for any student-athlete. And the caption may not have been Pulitzer material, but can you even begrudge him? “Soon as I’m done, peel off like Velcro -29/35/37.” And there, in the comments, was Angeli, leaving a strong but inspiring message, “There goes my hero.” Angeli’s still supporting his friends and still embodying the best of Notre Dame’s spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Mooney (@jim.29)

Even though Steve Angeli is no longer sporting the Notre Dame jersey, you’d think he’d be off the radar of Irish supporters—but nope, he’s still quite in the picture, cheering on his former teammates and the seniors like a true-blue Notre Dame loyalist. It’s sweet. You know how some players leave and fade away? That is not Steve. Now, hockey and football don’t cross each other’s paths all that often, but Steve’s remark was gold. Steve Angeli also reshared the graduation post on his story. The sense of brotherhood Angeli has for former mates remains unshaken.

Marcus Freeman is celebrating Angeli’s next chapter

When Steve Angeli chose to depart Notre Dame for Syracuse, it certainly raised some eyebrows, particularly given that he’d been so loyal, withstanding all the quarterback juggling in South Bend. So, of course, all eyes then shifted to HC Marcus Freeman and waited to see how he’d respond to losing Angeli to a legitimate rival. Freeman took the high road with his response. He didn’t dodge the tough questions or try to sugarcoat the reality. Instead, he was open about just how much Angeli meant to the program. “Listen, what Steve Angeli has done for this program in his three years has been amazing,” said Freeman.“I’m a huge fan of Steve Angeli, huge fan. I support him because it was the right decision for Steve.” He adds.

Freeman completely understood why Angeli left. He explained how college football is nothing but uncertain, and how Angeli perceived a better chance at Syracuse to be the starting quarterback. You could tell Freeman was genuinely concerned about Angeli as a player and as an individual—he even confessed to feeling a little sad about him leaving, but was all about wishing Angeli well in his next move. And let’s be real, it’s not every day a coach is this supportive when a player leaves for a rival. Freeman’s attitude was more about celebrating Angeli’s journey and less about holding onto any grudges. He knows Angeli will be back in Notre Dame Stadium soon, but this time wearing different colours, but he’ll still be remembered as part of the Irish family.