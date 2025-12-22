Steve Sarkisian and Texas Register Massive Win For 2026 College Football Season

The Texas Longhorns’ season might have ended on a rough note, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season and ending with a 9-3 record. But despite the blow, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns get major news on their defensive tackle. Who’s set to return to the team for one more season?

As per On Texas Football reports, Texas DT Hero Kanu is expected to return to the school for one more year. This marks a major boost for the Longhorns, as Kanu had 31 tackles, nine solo, and two sacks this season. And getting back an experienced player like him will only add to the Longhorns’ championship aspirations next season.

His presence will be a major boost for Steve Sarkisian’s younger defensive line. Alex, January, and Maraad Watson are entering their junior seasons, and Justus Terry is a freshman. With them are other young players like Josiah Sharma and Myron Charles, and four-star defensive line prospect James Johnson. Now, players like Sharma and Charles showed promise this season, but with a senior player like Kanu, the team might be in a better position.

This six-foot-five, 299-pound defensive tackle joined Texas after transferring from Ohio State this season. That adds more depth to his experience playing in two different spots. During his time at Bucks, he played in 26 games, recording 14 tackles, one solo, and one sack, and even pushed them to a championship berth and won the title with them.