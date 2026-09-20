Steve Sarkisian Blames Holly Rowe Controversy as “Distraction” Affected Arch Manning

Last week, Arch Manning led Texas through one of the biggest wins of the young season against Ohio State. Then came a week of unwanted attention after the quarterback found himself at the center of a controversy involving ESPN reporter Holly Rowe.

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By the time No. 1 Texas faced UTSA on Saturday, Manning was back on the field, but he struggled in the 30-6 win. Head coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged that the distractions of the previous week had understandably made things more difficult for the QB.

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“I think he’ll get back on. It was a long week for him too, understandably. A lot of distractions that way, and the stuff he had to deal with,” Sarkisian said after the game.

He then shifted attention to focusing on the coming fixtures as the team will be traveling to Knoxville soon to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

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“So hopefully he can get himself refocused and ready to go for a big week to start SEC play,” Sarkisian added in the X clip, reported by Inside Texas.

Manning entered the UTSA game coming off a 24-23 comeback victory over Ohio State, where he helped Texas erase a 20-point deficit with a 21-point fourth quarter. That win pushed the Longhorns to No. 1 and put Manning at the center of the college football spotlight.

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But during a media appearance, Manning was asked by reporter Evan Vieth about AI-generated edits circulating after the Ohio State game. The clip falsely showed Sarkisian making physically violent contact with Rowe. Manning replied by calling the video “hilarious” and laughed, getting criticized after the moment spread online.

Manning later publicly apologized to Rowe, who accepted his apology. The controversy then became an unavoidable part of the week leading into Texas’ game with UTSA. Sarkisian admitted that the situation had created an unusual week for the Longhorns.

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“Not an easy week, you know, from the highs of last week’s game to some of the stuff we had to deal with this week,” Sarkisian said, per ESPN. “That’s human nature.”

Manning’s performance against UTSA suggested Texas did not get the same version of its quarterback from the previous week. He completed 17 of 33 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, missing open receivers and overthrowing others as the Roadrunners repeatedly made him struggle.

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He also took several hard hits while scrambling, with his helmet knocked off after a collision in the second quarter. Manning eventually left the game with about six minutes remaining once Texas had the result under control. Still, the quarterback did not make excuses for his performance.

“I didn’t play well,” Manning said. “The offense has to play better if we’re going to beat Tennessee.”

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Texas still had enough elsewhere to handle UTSA as the defense allowed only 142 total yards and kept the Roadrunners out of the end zone. Gianni Spetic kicked three field goals, while Cam Coleman caught both of Manning’s touchdown passes.

The Rowe situation followed Sarkisian into the postgame as well. When Rowe approached the Texas coach for an on-field interview, Sarkisian initially walked past her while celebrating with his players and shouted, “Texas fight! Hook ’em!”

The moment quickly circulated online. Sarkisian later explained that he wanted to celebrate with his team first and said that he should have been patient enough to do the interview.

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The other issues Texas dealt with last week included the Longhorns suspending linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen for the game due to off-field issues. Preseason All-American edge rusher Colin Simmons also left after playing the first half due to a right leg injury.

Now the Longhorns travel to No. 15 Tennessee on September 26 for their first SEC game of the season. After a week filled with attention away from football, Sarkisian is hoping his quarterback can put the controversy behind him and get refocused on the game.