Steve Sarkisian Bluntly Rejects Change at Texas as Fox Host Calls for True Culprit’s Firing While Blame Falls on Arch Manning

Texas was supposed to prove why it deserved the No. 1 ranking against Oklahoma. Instead, Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns blew a 17-7 halftime lead and walked away with an embarrassing 27-24 loss in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma managed just 238 total yards compared to Texas’ 382, yet somehow pulled off the upset. As time expired, Tate Sandell’s 47-yard field goal delivered the final blow, with the Longhorns spending much of the second half digging their own grave.

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Texas went three-and-out seven times, converted just three of 14 third downs, and punted on four consecutive possessions after halftime. Arch Manning threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, while special teams allowed a blocked punt touchdown. But Manning wasn’t the only problem. Sarkisian was calling the plays, and his offense repeatedly failed to deliver. Fox Sports Radio host Aaron Torres believed it was time for the head coach to take responsibility.

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“If Oklahoma holds on to win this game, everyone is going to blame Arch Manning. But it’s about time for Steve Sarkisian, the head coach, to fire Steve Sarkisian, the OC. Dirty little secret: Defense carried this program during their playoff runs in 2023 and 2024,” Torres wrote on X on October 11.

Fans naturally point fingers at Arch Manning because his late pick-six and final-minute interception directly gave Oklahoma 10 free points. But blaming only the young quarterback ignores how Texas completely stalled out on third downs while Sarkisian called play after play that went nowhere.

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The problems weren’t new. According to CFB insider CJ Vogel, Texas had recorded 13 three-and-outs across its previous two games. With the offense struggling to sustain drives, Vogel asked Sarkisian whether he had considered handing play-calling duties to someone else.

“Not a chance,” Sarkisian replied, according to Vogel and OnTexasFootball.

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Sarkisian has plenty of reasons to trust his system. Texas reached consecutive College Football Playoff semifinals in 2023 and 2024. Through 15 games in 2024, the Longhorns averaged 443.9 yards and 34.3 points per game. However, their defense was equally impressive, allowing just 14.5 points per game and ranking fourth nationally. Those numbers help explain Torres’ argument, even if Texas’ offense was productive during those playoff runs.

The current rushing struggles present a different picture. According to the Houston Chronicle, Texas entered the Oklahoma game ranked 88th nationally in rushing offense. Against Tennessee, the Longhorns managed just 61 net rushing yards, with Manning taking six sacks. Even offensive tackles Trevor Goosby and Melvin Siani, both projected as potential first-round NFL draft picks, hadn’t prevented the struggles up front. Sarkisian had acknowledged the need to establish the run, but the results remained inconsistent.

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And that’s where his dual responsibilities come under scrutiny. Sarkisian isn’t merely overseeing the offense. He’s personally calling the plays while managing the entire program. Delegating those duties could free him to focus on game management and hold his coordinators accountable. But he has long maintained that play-calling is one of his greatest strengths. Last year, he explained why he wanted to retain that responsibility.

“That’s why I got hired. I was a really good offensive coordinator,” he said. “I’m always going to tap into the strength that I have, and I think being a play caller on offense is one of my strengths. Some may disagree; that’s okay.”

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And the questions about Sarkisian’s coaching staff extend to special teams coordinator Jeff Banks. Against Oklahoma, Danny Okoye blocked a punt that Dakoda Fields recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. The breakdown followed a punt return touchdown allowed against Tennessee before the bye week. Kicker Gianni Spetic also missed a potential go-ahead 53-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining. Yet when Vogel asked whether Sarkisian would reconsider Banks’ responsibilities, he received another blunt answer.

“No,” Sarkisian replied.

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Sarkisian acknowledged the kicking issues, including kickoffs going out of bounds in consecutive games, and accepted responsibility for improving his specialists’ confidence. But neither he nor Banks is giving up control of their respective units. And with Florida coming to town on October 17 after suffering a 38-19 upset loss to South Carolina, Sarkisian faces another test of whether his unchanged coaching approach can deliver better results.