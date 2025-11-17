Steve Sarkisian Demands Urgent Fix After Stephen A. Smith Was Worried About Arch Manning

Texas has a problem, and it can’t be ignored anymore. The 35-10 loss to Georgia on Saturday night was a full-scale exposure of offensive issues. These go deeper than play-calling or quarterback performance. The Longhorns managed just 23 rushing yards as a team, and watched a 14-10 game turn into a blowout when Georgia scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Amidst this, their head coach has sounded the siren.

In his presser, Steve Sarkisian had no option but to acknowledge the problem his offense is dealing with. “We have to be better at running the ball,” Sarkisian said flatly. “Nobody’s in our building thinking, ‘Hey, we’re good.'” It was as direct as you’ll hear from a head coach who’s usually measured in his postgame assessments.

Texas hasn’t been able to establish any consistency on the ground all season. And against elite defenses like Georgia’s, that becomes a fatal flaw. The Longhorns rushed for negative-17 yards on Manning’s five carries and barely cracked double digits otherwise.

The numbers back up Sarkisian’s frustration. Texas is averaging 124.2 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 97th nationally. But look at the SEC play, and the picture gets uglier. They’ve just 71.67 yards per game in conference games. What’s really embarrassing is that Texas is getting outrushed by every other program in the state. North Texas is averaging 182.3 yards per game (38th nationally), and Texas State is putting up 216 yards per game (15th nationally).

Even Texas A&M and Texas Tech are ahead of the Longhorns in rushing production this season. For a program with Texas’s resources and offensive line talent, being the worst rushing team among Texas schools is inexcusable.

But the thing is, the running game isn’t Texas’s only problem. And it might not even be the biggest one. Stephen A. Smith was so frustrated watching the Georgia game that he took to X to blast the Longhorns’ receivers for dropping passes that hit them in the hands.

“Hey Peeps! Texas is down 14-3. I just watched @ArchManning put the ball right in dudes hands not once, not twice, but three damn times on first, second, and third down, and these brothers are dropping passes,” Smith wrote. “I’ve counted 4 dropped passes from him already in this game. Damn @TexasFootball. Y’all want to make this a game vs @GeorgiaFootball or not?”

His frustration wasn’t baseless. Manning hit Emmett Mosley V for 44 yards early in the game, and it looked like Texas might be cooking. But then back-to-back drops from Jordan Washington and DeAndre Moore Jr. killed the drive. Later, Manning put a dime on Ryan Wingo, and Wingo dropped it, forcing Texas to settle for a field goal. These aren’t unreliable players. But when it mattered most, they let Manning down repeatedly.​

How much of this falls on coaching? Earlier in the year, fans watched Manning miss open receivers. And Steve Sarkisian took heat for his play-calling. This time, Manning finally put the ball where it needed to be, but his playmakers failed him.

Despite this, Manning showed his big heart and team spirit when he took it on himself, saying, “(The game) just kind of got out of control (but) it starts with me. I gotta play better, I gotta lead better and we got to get back to work for these last two weeks.”

Sarkisian can fix the run game with scheme adjustments. But if his receivers keep dropping passes, Texas’s problems go way beyond needing to be better at running the ball.​​

Walking wounded into Arkansas

Steve Sarkisian wasn’t ready to give definitive answers on Monday when asked about the status of his two biggest playmakers heading into the Arkansas game. “With both Ant and Ryan (Wingo), we’re just making sure that they’re going to be okay,” Sarkisian said. “I’m not ready to make that diagnosis on where they’re going to be yet, but I feel optimistic.”

That optimism might be the best news Texas fans heard all week, considering what both players are dealing with. Anthony Hill Jr. suffered a broken bone in his hand during the 35-10 loss to Georgia. It was likely on a hard tackle late in the fourth quarter when he stayed down on the field momentarily before returning for the next possession. Hill still managed to finish with six tackles, half a tackle for loss, and a crucial third-quarter interception of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Wingo’s situation is a bit more straightforward but no less concerning. The sophomore wide receiver has been playing through a dislocated thumb he suffered against Vanderbilt. He gutted through 47 snaps at Georgia wearing a splint, catching nine passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, but he also had multiple drops that killed drives.

Sarkisian’s “optimistic” comment suggests both players will try to go Saturday at 2:30 p.m. when Arkansas comes to Austin. But how effective they can be with broken bones and dislocated thumbs is another question entirely.