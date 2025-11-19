Steve Sarkisian Does Damage Control for Texas After $6.3B NFL Side Receives Promising Update

NFL rumors swirl around Steve Sarkisian once again. This time, the College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard reignites the fire, teasing ‘the Texas job opening’ by the end of the season. As the video went viral, Sarkisian shut down NFL coaching rumors for the second time this season, labelling them as “absolutely false and untrue.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’d like to comment on something before I get into our team that has been bothering me now over the past few weeks.” Steve Sarkisian said on the Week 13 SEC football coaches teleconference on Wednesday, November 19. “And that is people reporting that or insinuating that there’s a possibility I could leave the University of Texas, and that is absolutely false and untrue.

“I’m not going anywhere. Never do I do this because I never want to be a distraction, so I never address these things,” Sarkisian continued. “At this point, I feel like this is important that I do this because it’s important for our team. It’s important for our university. I’ve had no discussions, not with my agent, not with the university, not with any other school, not with any NFL team, about ever going anywhere else. I came here to win championships.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the championship dream isn’t possible, at least for this season. The Longhorns are 7-3 and are ranked No.17 in the CFP rankings. Texas does have two games left in the regular season, against Arkansas and Texas A&M, but the chances of CFP and the championship game are nearly impossible.

Sarkisian also mentioned that he has enrolled his two kids at Texas, and their family is here, calling Texas their home. And went on to ask, “Can we please stop putting things out there that you have absolutely zero evidence on? Can we please stop retweeting and putting it back out there as if it’s true? As if it’s the gospel? It is not true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Sarkisian decides to switch to the NFL, specifically for the touted $6.3 billion worth Tennessee Titans, there could be big changes in the coaching staff, and we could see a lot of athletes enter the transfer portal. Perhaps this could be the damage control, as Sarkisian could still leave after the portal shuts, to avoid mass transfers and redshirting. However, the coach strongly denying it keeps the rumor cloudy.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas job opening

Heisman Trophy winner and College GameDay analyst, Desmond Howard, on his Instagram, posted a video, asking the fans not to be surprised if a job opening pops up in Austin, as fans were shocked when the LSU job vacancy popped up. He said that Texas would not fire the coach, but it could be a mutual separation.

“Don’t be surprised if that Texas job opens up at the end of the season,” Howard said on Instagram. “You guys were shocked when LSU opened up. Imagine how you’re going to feel if that job in Austin pops open. I’m not calling or saying anyone’s going to get fired. Maybe a mutual parting of ways, you dig?”

The video immediately went viral, and the rumors were linked to Steve Sarkisian and the Tennessee Titans, who released their head coach, Brian Callahan, earlier this season following a 4-19 record. Dianna Russini of The Athletic first reported that Steve Sarkisian’s name was in discussion for the head coaching role. The Titans’ expectations perfectly match Sarkisian, including the aggressive offense, developing the quarterback, and the success records.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, Sarkisian denied it, saying that the reports are false, claiming, “absolutely ridiculous and unprofessional.” Since then, the rumors have not faded, rather only doubled when reignited.