Steve Sarkisian Embraces Personal Change on Christmas Day; Arch Manning Celebrates Festivities With Siblings

For Steve Sarkisian, the end of a grueling 9-3 season wasn’t just a break from the field, but a chance to embrace a change that had nothing to do with his playbook. The Longhorns’ season ended without a playoff berth. Now, away from the intense college field, Sark is enjoying the holiday with his family and a new side of himself.

Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, shared a glimpse of their relaxing and rejuvenating Christmas on her Instagram story. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was holding baby Amays wearing red matching PJs, standing right in front of a beautiful Christmas tree. But the most visible change was Sark’s new beard.

If you know Sarkisian, he almost always keeps a clean shave during game days or interviews, but it looks like the holidays just got to him. Or an early season end just made him lazy, while giving Sarkisian a rare time to unwind with family. He looks more laid back and refreshed as he embraces the luxury of the offseason.

Well, Christmas is even more special for Steve Sarkisian, as he has his family by his side. After all the divorce rumors and distance that came between him and Loreal Sarkisian, they are now not just reunited but also cherishing the joys of parenthood together with their baby boy. As it is Amays’s first Christmas, Loreal even made a post wishing all the best from his side on Instagram.

“My very first Christmas ✨Happy Holidays Everyone,” Loreal said.

While enjoying time with his family, Sark made sure he didn’t forget his other family. As he shared a post from the Texas Longhorns’ Instagram page, which featured a game graphic wishing all their fans, “Merry Christmas, Longhorns.”

Even last year, he gave his players a rare but intentional Christmas break, despite having secured a playoff berth. He sent all his players back home and asked them to return on December 26 to begin practice for Arizona State. Sarkisian believes brief breaks reset mentality, and what’s better than Christmas to apply it?

“If I can’t trust them now, then when can I trust them?” Sarkisian said. “There are eight teams left, and we’re one of the eight. If I can’t trust our guys for a couple of days to go home and drink eggnog with their mom, then when am I going to trust them? They’ll be ready to go on the 26th.”

However, Sarkisian is not alone in this celebration.

Arch Manning joins Steve Sarkisian in no-hype Christmas

Steve Sarkisian was not the only one who celebrated a non-flashy Christmas. Even Texas quarterback Arch Manning didn’t spend time at big parties or massive gatherings; instead, he spent time with his family. His sister, May Manning, shared glimpses of their Christmas celebration on her Instagram story.

All the Manning siblings: May, Arch, and Heid Manning, smiled and stood beside each other. Both the brothers were wearing white shirts, whereas May was wearing a beautiful black top with leather shorts, complemented by perfect black boots.

Along with spending time with family, Arch Manning also did something more meaningful. He visited patients at Manning Family Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, spending time with kids facing serious health challenges during the holidays.

He walked through hospital halls visiting children in the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders and the Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit. He donated toys as part of the hospital’s annual holiday toy drive.

This quiet, family-focused Christmas offers a glimpse into the mindset of Texas’s leadership, who appear to be recharging not with flash, but with purpose, before tackling the challenges of next season.