Steve Sarkisian Faces Major Recruiting Concern After 5-Star WR Flips From Texas to SEC Rival: Report

Texas had barely finished absorbing a 27-24 loss to Oklahoma when another blow came on the recruiting trail. Easton Royal, the nation’s top-rated receiver and the first player to commit to Texas’s 2027 class, switched his pledge to Florida on Sunday. The timing makes it sting a little more: the Gators arrive in Austin this Saturday, giving Steve Sarkisian a front-row seat to the program that just pulled a five-star prospect away from him.

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Royal had been committed to Texas since November 29, 2025, but he never truly closed his recruitment. Florida coach Jon Sumrall first offered him in March 2025 when he was at Tulane, and he kept the relationship going after he took the Gators job. Royal visited Gainesville this fall, including the time around the September 26 win over Ole Miss.

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A report by Hook’Em Headlines highlighted how Royal’s exit highlights a “disconnect” between Steve Sarkisian and recruits.

Talking to 247 Sports, Royal pointed to Florida’s “attention to detail” and “family vibe” as key reasons for the switch. He also liked that the Gators have five receiver coaches, saying it was one of the few programs with “no egos.” Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman reported that Florida’s NIL offer exceeded $1.6M. After the flip, Royal has since shut down his recruitment and canceled his planned visits to Texas and LSU.

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Royal is the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class by Rivals and ESPN, and he ranks between No. 5 and No. 14 overall depending on his position on the team. He had 2,095 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior at Brother Martin in New Orleans. He also owns a state-title-winning 100-meter time of 10.17 seconds. Though LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee all chased him, he picked Florida a day after the Gators lost 38-19 to South Carolina.

“It’s just way more energy in the air, completely different philosophy, energy in the building, their offense is completely different,” Royal said, according to Tyler Harden of Swamp247. “It’s a lot of new things that they have to offer that makes this staff so great. Coach Davis is one of the realest coaches that I’ve ever met in the recruiting process.”

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Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo both project as early-round picks next spring. Emmett Mosley V has two years of eligibility left, and freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr. has seven catches for 96 yards. The class is thinner. Brinceson Thrower and Kyron Brown are the only receivers committed, and Texas lost five-star Monshun Sales to Indiana.

Texas still has 21 commits, including five-star lineman Ismael Camara and four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis, and reports say none of them are seemingly on flip watch. The class dropped from No. 7 to No. 9 in the 247Sports rankings. Louisville commit Ja’Hyde Brown was a target, but he shut down his recruitment.

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What Florida is getting in Easton Royal

Florida’s staff has made it clear that Royal could see the field early. He can line up side, work out of the slot, or take snaps from the backfield, giving the Gators plenty of ways to use him. He will join a receiver room that is set to return Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson next season.

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“The biggest and the best thing about it, there’s no jealousy in the room,” Royal said. “Coach [Marcus] Davis says it all the time, if they’re in the meeting room, because he’s the head receiver coach, if they’re in the meeting room and another receiver coach can explain it or teach it a better way, he’s always going to be the first one to be like, ‘Okay, well, he’s going to let them teach it to help that player get developed and help the success of the team.'”

“That’s the main piece that they’ve been trying to instill in me since the first time I came on campus. Eric Singleton, he’ll be gone, and they’ll need me to come in and immediately replace him to be able to stretch the defense, to run jet sweeps, run screens as well, to be the missing piece to the offense.”

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With Florida emphasizing a team-first culture among its receivers, Royal believes he has found a place where he can develop quickly and make an immediate impact.