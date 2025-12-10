Steve Sarkisian Faces Mass Exodus as Three Transfer Portal Moves Announced For Texas

The transfer portal is about to test Texas in a way the preseason No. 1 never planned for. After missing the playoff field, three Longhorns have already declared their intent to enter the portal, and the wave may only be beginning.

Running back CJ Baxter, quarterback Trey Owens, and defensive tackle Melvin Hills III are the first ones to make their departure after the regular season, and will enter the transfer portal on Jan. 2.

“NEWS: Texas tailback CJ Baxter intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. Baxter earned Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year in 2023, rushing for 659 yards and 4.8 yards per carry.” Pete Thamel reported on X.

Baxter was a Top 40 recruit of the 2023 class, who spent the last three seasons in Austin. He flashed early in his career, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention as a freshman and contributing 855 total rushing yards in Austin. But injuries derailed his last two seasons. A preseason injury wiped out his 2024 campaign entirely, and lingering setbacks sharply limited his 2025 impact. With his role uncertain and his path to playing time unclear, Baxter is seeking a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

Trey Owens was the next to announce his departure from Austin, through a thank-you note on X. He was the 4-star prospect of the 2024 class, who competed with a crowded quarterback room at Texas. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound QB played in 3 games in 2024 as a backup to Ewers and Manning.

With Arch Manning returning for 2026 and multiple programs showing interest, Owens is now entering the transfer portal in search of more consistent playing time and opportunities to showcase his abilities on the field.

The defensive tackle Melvin Hills III was the latest to announce his interest in the transfer portal, per A&P Sports Agency. Hills spent his first year on campus as a redshirt, absorbing the scheme and adjusting to the college game without taking a snap. His second season brought his first real look on the field. He appeared in four contests, beginning with his debut against San Jose State, where he recorded a solo tackle. Cameos followed versus UTEP, Sam Houston, and Arkansas, providing brief flashes of what he could offer. Now, with three years of eligibility still ahead, Hills has opted to explore his options elsewhere and enter the transfer portal. His representation, A&P Sports, shared his announcement on X, where he expressed appreciation for his time in Austin.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with the chance to play at the University of Texas and build relationships that will stay with me forever,” Hills wrote. “I’m grateful to every coach, staff member, and teammate who welcomed me and helped me grow both as a player and as a man. There’s nothing but love between me and the Longhorns, but I have to make the best choice for my future.”

With each departure, new portal names continue to surface. Stay tuned for ongoing updates on Texas’ transfer-portal activity.

Three More Texas Players to hit the Transfer Portal

According to On3’s Eric Nahlin report, multiple Texas players are expected to enter the Transfer Portal, among which the notable ones include WR Aaron Butler, safety Derek Williams Jr, and RB Rickey Stewart Jr.

Wide receiver Aaron Butler is expected to enter the transfer portal. He is a 4-star recruit of the 2024 class. Butler redshirted in the 2024 season after the SEC win over Florida. In 2025, he remained buried on the depth chart but saw action during non-conference games. With the majority of Texas’s WR corps likely to return, he’s likely to enter the transfer portal instead of remaining deep on the bench.

Safety Derek Williams Jr. could be the next to hit the transfer portal. The safety has made multiple impact plays for the Longhorns amid his season-ending injury in 2024. However, his limited playing time sat behind Michael Taaffe, and Jelani McDonald could be the reason behind the move. In three seasons with Longhorns, Williams played 29 games, totaling 76 tackles (42 solo), 3 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Running Back Rickey Stewart Jr is a three-star recruit of the 2024 class, but hasn’t appeared throughout the regular season. With the RB room stacking up with Quintrevion Wisner, Christian Clark, James Simon, and the signing of 5-star freshman Derrek Cooper, it’s likely for Steart to hit the transfer portal.