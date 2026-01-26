Steve Sarkisian Flips the Narrative on Kirby Smart as No. 2 TE Inches Closer to Texas

Is Kirby Smart in danger of losing the No. 2 TE in the 2027 class? Steve Sarkisian’s staff has turned its attention fully toward Brock Williams. And momentum’s swinging for Texas who is actively pressing at the exact moment the star prospect narrows his focus.

On January 25, On3 reported that Texas is heating up with Brock Williams in freezing Austin weather. Despite freezing conditions, the 6’5, 210-pound Libertyville (Ill.) standout made his way back to Austin for an unofficial visit on January 24.

“Nothing stops me,” he said afterward.

Brock Williams has trimmed a list of nearly 40 offers down to three which includes Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas. He has seen the Bulldogs three times, the Buckeyes four times, and now the Longhorns twice. Now, it’s up to these programs to make the ultimate pitch and Steve Sarkisian already seems to be ahead now.

Texas’ traction is tied directly to Jeff Banks. The Longhorns’ TEs coach was in Libertyville last week, reinforcing a relationship that Brock Williams has been candid about valuing.

“The connection with Coach Banks is amazing,” he told Chad Simmons for On3. “I love that dude. Their tight ends are used exactly how I’d want to be used. I like how they scheme the offense to use the tight ends.”

Scheme has become Texas’ quiet selling point. Brock Williams has pointed to how Steve Sarkisian’s offense features TEs in space, not as blockers first and receivers second. He also referenced atmosphere, specifically the Arkansas game, where he experienced a Texas home crowd at full volume. But for now, his final steps are already mapped out.

Brock Williams will visit Kirby Smart’s program next weekend before the dead period, then step back to evaluate without outside noise. He has said he wants to be committed before official visits begin. Texas believes it moved the needle this weekend, and if it closes, he would be among the highest-rated TEs Banks has ever landed.

Rivals ranks Brock Williams as the No. 49 overall prospect in the country, the No. 2 TE nationally, and the No. 3 player in Illinois for the 2027 class. And as the decision window tightens, the spotlight shifts from Austin to Athens.

Kirby Smart is still in the picture

Kirby Smart’s staff have been the constant in Brock Williams’ recruitment. Chad Simmons has reported that Georgia remains out front, with Ohio State and Texas firmly in pursuit. TEs coach Todd Hartley visited him at home this past week. But while the Bulldogs’ position is strong, it is not comfortable. The other two powerhouses are chasing with proof, visits, and defined plans. So, no lead is safe until he announces his decision.

Zooming out, this battle reflects something larger. Georgia’s 2026 class already sits inside the national top 5. Yet Kirby Smart has shifted aggressively into 2027, recently offering 4-star North Carolina LB Aroson “AJ” Randle Jr. after a direct conversation with DC Glenn Schumann. Texas is now meeting that standard head-on.

Steve Sarkisian is winning this fight with precision, timing, and trust. If Brock Williams chooses Austin, it will be framed as Texas proving it can go toe-to-toe with Kirby Smart and walk away with the kind of player who could make a difference.