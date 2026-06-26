Steve Sarkisian Gets Arch Manning’s Potential Successor With 1,971-Yard QB’s Commitment

Steve Sarkisian isn’t going to wait until he has a QB problem. The Longhorns’ head coach is already thinking ahead for Texas’ future without Arch Manning leading the charge. The 22-year-old could leave the program after this season, given that he’s widely projected as one of the top prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft. As such, the Longhorns have already lined up another blue-chip QB out of Florida.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, Neimann Lawrence announced his commitment to Texas on Thursday. He’s the No. 67 overall prospect in the 2028 class, the No. 6 QB, and the No. 7 player in Florida in the Rivals Industry Ranking. The 4-star QB made his decision live on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel, picking the Longhorns over Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a QB whose goal is to reach the NFL, Steve Sarkisian is the coach to play for. The Fort Lauderdale American Heritage standout made it clear why Texas stood out above the rest.

“You know what they say… Everything is bigger in Texas,” he told On3. “The quarterback tradition they’ve had the last couple of years… Arch (Manning), Dia Bell… It’s a way longer list. Seeing the QB development is definitely, definitely amazing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Neimann Lawrence doubled down on the development aspect through Steve Sarkisian and QBs coach AJ Milwee.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rich quarterback development history that they have with Coach Sarkisian and Coach Milwee,” he said. “They have a long list of guys they developed over the past couple of years at Alabama and Texas as well. Being a part of that group and knowing that I’m going to be developed by a staff to go to the next level is the ultimate goal.”

It’s not hard to see why development was the key for him to land in Austin. After earning MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors in 2024 by throwing for 2,777 yards and 31 touchdowns, Neimann Lawrence transferred to Miami Northwestern and became even more efficient. As a sophomore, he completed 131 of 185 passes for 1,971 yards, tossed 32 touchdown passes and threw just one interception.

ADVERTISEMENT

His final two visits to Austin ultimately removed any lingering doubts. After attending a spring visit and returning for Texas’ summer camp, Neimann Lawrence knew where he belonged. In fact, multiple receivers at the camp believed he was the best QB in attendance. Steve Sarkisian and Milwee agreed as Texas didn’t extend another QB offer after watching their top target perform.

The relationship factor played a role too. Neimann Lawrence has been on recruiting radars since middle school and has camped twice in Austin, first in 2025 and again this summer. Now, the Miami native is even thinking beyond his own commitment. He’s set to help attract elite prospects in the 2028 class like 5-star WR Brysen Wright, Texas WR Damarion Mays and multiple South Florida standouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Texas believes Neimann Lawrence can follow Arch Manning

Neimann Lawrence isn’t arriving tomorrow to replace Arch Manning. Steve Sarkisian’s crown QB will remain the face of the program this season. And the reason for his return is understandable. After spending time behind Quinn Ewers, his first full year as Texas’ starter in 2025 featured plenty of growing pains. There were stretches when he struggled with accuracy, timing, and decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arch Manning completed just 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards against one opponent early in the season and later managed only 132 passing yards in an overtime win over Kentucky. Those performances showed that even elite talent needs experience before it’s ready for the NFL. But then, he settled down during the second half of the year, looked far more decisive, and closed the season with an outstanding bowl performance against Michigan.

That’s the blueprint Neimann Lawrence is buying into. Texas isn’t promising instant stardom. It’s selling development, patience, and a proven system that has consistently produced QBs who can reach the next level. Arch Manning may still be writing his story in Austin. But with him now committed, the Longhorns have already started preparing for the next chapter.