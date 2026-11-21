Texas had just ripped LSU’s heart out with a dramatic 22-21 road victory, but Steve Sarkisian looked anything but thrilled. While the Longhorns celebrated stealing a win in hostile territory, their head coach appeared almost miserable. And his reaction had little to do with Texas.

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Sarkisian knew exactly what kind of nightmare awaited Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

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During an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s show, Smith said he noticed that Steve Sarkisian looked almost miserable immediately after Texas scored.

“You beat LSU last week,” the host said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a more unhappy coach when they won a football game.”

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He compared the expression to John Harbaugh after beating his brother Jim in the Super Bowl, suggesting that Steve Sarkisian looked like someone who had just experienced something more complicated than an ordinary victory. Turns out, the Texas head coach was thinking about Lane Kiffin, who was about to face a difficult few days in Baton Rouge, and he knew what that felt like.

“I have a ton of respect for Lane,” he said. “I understand the expectations of programs like ours, like LSU, like Ohio State, like Alabama… If they don’t win the game, I know what comes with that from a fan base and from the National Media perspective. I know that because I’ve been there and I know what that feels like.”

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The two coaches go back roughly 25 years, having worked under Pete Carroll at USC when both were building their coaching careers. That history made the result harder to celebrate without thinking about the consequences for his former colleague.

He understood what the defeat meant for Lane Kiffin. LSU had entered the game with a chance to keep its playoff hopes alive. A win over Texas, followed by another against Tennessee, would have put the Tigers back in the conversation. But the loss effectively ended that possibility, and Steve Sarkisian knew what would follow.

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The defeat was particularly painful because of how it happened. LSU appeared close to securing a major home victory before Arch Manning connected with Raleek Brown in the closing seconds. The defeat dropped the Tigers to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play, leaving Lane Kiffin to answer questions about a season that had slipped badly below expectations.

Lane Kiffin himself admitted how difficult the final play had been to process.

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“I wake up literally every hour over the last two nights, and I have this nightmare of the last play of the game,” he said Monday. “And then I wake up, and it’s real. And then I go back to sleep for an hour, and I wake up, and it’s real again, and then as you were speaking, it’s like I was seeing the play, too. I was seeing Arch’s celebration afterwards.”

Steve Sarkisian wasn’t piling on. He called LSU a “damn good football team” and backed Lane Kiffin to turn things around. He also made it clear that one painful night shouldn’t define what happens next in Baton Rouge. The Texas coach admitted that his expression after Arch Manning’s touchdown showed those mixed emotions. He was thrilled for his team, its players, and its supporters, but he also understood what the defeat meant for his old friend.

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Once he reached his team and the Texas fans in the end zone, the celebrations finally came.

“I ran over and started acting like a kid,” he said.

It was an unusual moment after a dramatic rivalry win. But perhaps it also revealed something about the coaching business. Steve Sarkisian could enjoy one of the biggest moments of Texas’ season and still recognize the misery waiting for someone he had known for a quarter-century. He had won the game. He just knew the other coach was about to have a very long week.