Steve Sarkisian Gets Triple Injury Boost as Arch Manning and his WR Partners Get Promising Update

Steve Sarkisian saw multiple Texas players undergo offseason surgeries including Arch Manning. Per a school statement, the Longhorns’ QB had “minor” surgery on his foot as a “preventative measure.” This means he’ll have limited reps during the offseason workouts but on February 26 came a huge relief as ESPN detailed the injury situation in Austin.

“Texas quarterback Arch Manning is out of his boot and is starting to throw again after an off-season procedure on his foot to clean up a ‘lingering thing’ that wasn’t serious, coach Steve Sarkisian told me yesterday,” Heather Dinich said. “Manning will be ‘limited, especially early on’ this spring, but Sarkisian said he’s not concerned and it will give the younger players a chance to get some work in.”

While Arch Manning slowly gets back in the picture, Texas’ QB room gets bonus reps. With KJ Lacey entering Year 2, MJ Morris arriving via the transfer portal, and former 5-star Dia Bell just getting started, Steve Sarkisian revealed his long-term plan.

“It’s important for us, from a developmental standpoint with KJ and Dia, what a great opportunity for those guys,” he said. “For us, thinking long term, into this fall and suture falls, it’s a great opportunity for them to build that, to go along with MJ.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oklahoma at Texas Oct 11, 2025 Dallas, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. 0 celebrates with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning 16 and other teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Dallas Cotton Bowl Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 10112025_krj_aj6_0000327

As it remains, the QB1 is still the QB1. But depth wins seasons and Texas is thinking beyond. Arch Manning didn’t miss a game last season, including the bowl win over Michigan. Over 13 games, he totaled 37 TDs ranking second in the SEC and seventh nationally. The early-season bumps are there for the world to see. But by late October, something clicked as the timing improved and the decision-making sped up. Can we bet on his return and Steve Sarkisian’s confidence that 2026 is going to be even more dominant?

You can also add the fact that the supporting cast is getting a serious upgrade too, including WR Cam Coleman. At Auburn, he hauled in 56 receptions for 708 yards despite battling a midseason shoulder injury. He’s already working with Arch Manning this month and the head coach confirmed the chemistry building is underway.

“Arch is a worker,” he said. “When he’s cleared and ready to go, he’ll get plenty of time with Cam. The key for him is when we get into it, he’ll be throwing routes on air and on 7-on-7s, but we’ll have plenty of time.”

Then there’s the RB reinforcements like Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown to boost the run game and passing options out of the backfield. Also, two more WRs from Texas’ injury list are also cleared for 2026.

Steve Sarkisian’s triple boost – QB health and WR depth

Along with Arch Manning’s news, two key Texas WRs also got the green signal. Emmett Mosley V (ankle) and Ryan Wingo (wrist) both underwent offseason surgeries. According to Anwar Richardson, both are progressing without setbacks and are expected back by fall camp. Mosley’s quickness in space and Wingo’s physicality outside are going to give the offense a major boost. If Wingo is limited this spring, Kaliq Lockett is next up on the boundary. As for Mosley, Daylan McCutcheon would slip in his place. Steve Sarkisian has kept everything prepared.

Perhaps, people already see how formidable Texas is going to be this season. Five Longhorns landed on ESPN’s “Way Too Early” 2026 Preseason All-American list including Arch Manning, Trevor Goosby, Cam Coleman, Colin Simmons, and Rasheem Biles. They’re not short on blue chip talent. They even beat more Top-10 teams than anyone in the country last season and still didn’t make the playoffs.

So, 2026 is another shot to prove they’re worth their elite roster hype. Now, with an experienced and healthy Arch Manning complemented with elite players, we’ll see if this turns from promise into playoff certainty.