Steve Sarkisian Has Ryan Day Losing Sleep as He Makes Stance Clear After Ohio State Disrespect

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is making sure his team and fans are locked in well before kickoff. With a high-stakes matchup against Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns on the horizon, Day is leaving no room for complacency. It’s no secret the Buckeyes have a tough start ahead, and their head coach isn’t letting anyone take this lightly or save their intensity for the last minute.

Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors noted on X that “When asked if he’s [Ryan Day is] sleeping better after Ohio State’s national championship,” Day simply replied with a “No” before breaking into laughter. Speaking about the season opener against Texas, Day also shared, “If we didn’t open up with Texas, maybe. If you want to take a deep breath, I mean, the first game is a monster, right out of the gate.” Being aware of the pressure that comes with the matchup, he added. “I’ll just say this: We’re excited about playing in that game. I know Buckeye Nation is fired up. It’s gonna be an unbelievable atmosphere. … We need the Shoe rocking, just like it was for the Indiana game, just like it was for the Penn State game a couple of years ago.”

Day was clear on the game plan, too: “(Texas) can’t get away with the clap. We’ve got to bring it and put them on a silent cadence. It’s gotta be the loudest it’s ever been. We’re playing that game right now, every single moment.”

This is a developing story…