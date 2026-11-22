The stakes couldn’t be higher for the SEC Championship. With the expanded College Football Playoff set to take over in 2027, this year’s title game marks the end of an era. One team has already punched its ticket to Atlanta, while several desperate contenders have just one regular-season weekend left to fight for the remaining spot.

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That opportunity is especially meaningful for teams hoping to finish the season with a conference trophy. Even with the playoff offering a bigger route to the national championship, the chance to compete for an SEC title remains important to coaches and players who have spent months working toward it.

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“Head on a swivel!” CEO Branding Expert posted on X after Georgia clinched its place in the championship game, pointing to Kirby Smart’s response when asked about the achievement: “We got Georgia Tech next week.”

The top-ranked Bulldogs booked their spot with a 34-6 win over No. 21 South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. Running back Nate Frazier led the way with 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns, helping Georgia improve to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in SEC play. The victory also made the Bulldogs the first team in conference history to reach six consecutive SEC Championship Games.

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South Carolina initially made things difficult for the visitors. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers helped the Gamecocks move the ball early, and the home team took a 6-3 lead after reaching the Georgia red zone on its first two possessions.

Georgia gradually settled into the contest in the second quarter. Quarterback Gunner Stockton connected with Talyn Taylor for a 37-yard completion that brought the Bulldogs to the South Carolina 1-yard line. Frazier finished the drive with a short touchdown run, putting Georgia ahead 10-6.

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The Bulldogs carried that momentum into the second half. Frazier added another rushing touchdown, this time from two yards out, and Craig Dandridge later caught a 14-yard pass from Stockton for Georgia’s final score.

Stockton completed 19 of 23 passes for 281 yards, while Georgia’s defense limited South Carolina to just 118 yards after the opening quarter. Sellers finished with 87 passing yards and was sacked three times. His second-half interception by safety Khalil Barnes also ended one of the Gamecocks’ most promising drives.

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South Carolina dropped to 6-5 overall and 4-5 in conference play following the loss.

With Georgia already qualified, the remaining question is which team will join the Bulldogs in Atlanta. Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee are all still in contention. All three teams are 9-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play, with Texas currently holding a tiebreaker advantage over the other two.

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Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that his team wants the opportunity, even with the College Football Playoff remaining the bigger national goal. He explained that competing for a conference championship is something the program has worked toward throughout the year.

“The competitor in all of us wants to win and wants to win a championship,” Sarkisian said. “If we’re fortunate enough to compete for an SEC championship, we’ll be all in on that.”

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He also pushed back against the idea that reaching the playoff should make teams less interested in playing for the conference title. Sarkisian said the opportunity to compete for something the players and staff had worked toward for 10 or 11 months deserved to be taken seriously.

For Texas, a place in the final SEC Championship Game would also offer a chance to face Georgia again. The Bulldogs have beaten the Longhorns three times across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, including in the 2024 conference championship.

Georgia will now turn its attention to Georgia Tech, which it faces on November 28, before preparing for the December 5 championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs are seeking a third consecutive SEC title and will make their 14th appearance in the conference championship.

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The race for the other spot remains open. Texas currently holds a tiebreaker advantage, while Alabama and Tennessee need favorable results to secure their place.

The final SEC Championship Game will bring an end to a conference tradition that has been part of college football since 1992. Starting in 2027, the expanded 24-team playoff will change the postseason structure, making this year’s title contest the last of its kind.

Georgia has already secured its place. Now, Sarkisian and the other contenders are focused on earning the chance to meet the Bulldogs in Atlanta.