Steve Sarkisian Makes Transfer Portal Stance Clear as Texas Faces Major SEC Disadvantage

After finishing the regular season with a 9–3 record, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas holds on to faint hopes of a CFP appearance, while the HC has already begun looking ahead to next season. With the early signing period beginning and the transfer portal opening soon, Sarkisian outlined several key positions Texas plans to target through the portal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The offensive line is something that we will address in the portal,” said Sarkisian on Wednesday, clarifying his stance on bringing in new players for next season.

That need is very real, as Texas hasn’t pulled an offensive lineman from the portal since 2018. That focus on the offensive line is a direct response to a ground game that has lacked punch, a weakness evident in the team’s rushing statistics. While Quintevion Wisner leads the team with just 597 yards and only three TDs, QB Arch Manning is sitting at No. 2 with 244 yards and eight scores. With that lack on the O-line and a challenging season already behind them, Texas needs more muscle up front.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the trenches, Sarkisian confirmed a wider net would be cast once the portal opens.

“Added DL, LB, secondary, and RB will also be areas that are pursued once the portal opens,” said the Texas HC, according to Texas insider CJ Vogel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe a lack of depth and experience hurt Sarkisian’s squad this season in losses to teams like Georgia and Florida, so now, portal additions appear to be the solution for the head coach. But those moves need to be strong, because in the SEC, Texas already faces a disadvantage when competing for portal talent compared to teams in other conferences.

“Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said one of the challenges they’re facing is that the SEC is operating with 85 scholarships, while other conferences are operating at 105,” wrote Texas reporter Anwar Richardson. “Said if they get to 105, it will allow Texas to be aggressive in the transfer portal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the gap may sting, the Longhorns’ HC isn’t sweating just yet. Sarkisian’s Texas squad, sitting at No. 6 in the SEC recruiting rankings, has already secured key talent on Early Signing Day. In fact, Sarkisian also highlighted their most notable signee, who missed the 2025 season due to injury.

Steve Sarkisian’s take on QB Dia Bell

Texas kicked off Early Signing Day with a splash, locking in 23 commits for its 2026 class, while 22 are set to enroll early. But the headline name is five-star QB Dia Bell. While the Fort Lauderdale product committed back in June 2024, now it’s official, and for the first time, Steve Sarkisian talked about his new passer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a natural passer of the football,” said the HC. “We’ve had him in camp. We’ve been around him. He just has a great feel for the game.”

Then Sarkisian also pointed to Bell’s athletic bloodline. He is the son of longtime NBA guard Raja Bell and a collegiate-athlete mother. That mix, he said, shows up in every rep.

“He’s a football junkie. He’s a sport junkie,” added Sarkisian. “He works his tail off. His leadership, his personality, his ability — and especially his competitive spirit, that’s what we’re excited about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And Bell’s resume backs up the praise. While he won Florida’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2024 after throwing for 2,597 yards, injuries sidelined him in 2025. But Texas never wavered.

Now, he’s officially the future of the Longhorns’ offense.