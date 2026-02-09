Steve Sarkisian on High Alert After $65M Big Ten HC Trending to Land 2100+YD RB

Steve Sarkisian’s pursuit of a top 2027 running back has hit a major snag. The Longhorns coach appears to be in a tough fight for a 2027 4-star prospect RB, as a Big Ten powerhouse is now the overwhelming favorite to land a commitment from him.

According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, Dan Lanning’s Oregon, who’s on a $65 million contract with the Ducks, will land Roberts when he makes his commitment. Even Rivals RPM backs that up, showing a 95.5% chance to land him, sounding the alarm on Sarkisian.

The ranked No. 5 RB in the Rivals ranking has the Ducks in his top group, along with Michigan, Notre Dame, and Texas. So it’s clear Steve Sarkisian is still in the race. He visited Sarkisian’s staff in June last year and attended the Texas vs. Arkansas game. But no official visit has been listed yet. Maybe that could happen later. But the Arizona native’s words after the Oregon visit only suggest that the Ducks are in a strong position.

“The program is having success because they got they right coaches developing their players,” he told Wiltfong. “And I think I can flourish there because their offense uses the running back in a multitude of ways.”

For a top running back like Roberts, Oregon’s recent history is a powerful recruiting tool. He can see a clear path to the NFL, following in the footsteps of Bucky Irving (2024) and Jordan James (2025), who both leveraged their time in Eugene into draft selections. With Mel Kiper Jr. already projecting Noah Whittington as a top-10 back for 2026, the Ducks’ RB room looks less like a position group and more like an NFL pipeline.

This proven pathway could entice the 4-star RB, and if he commits to Oregon, Dan Lanning would land a talented RB for the future. During his sophomore season at Basha High, he ripped off 1,067 rushing yards on 152 carries. He also added 32 catches for 358 yards through the air. As a freshman, he recorded 340 rushing yards, while as a junior, he racked up 761 rushing yards.

With this performance, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder ranked as the No. 12 RB in his class by 247Sports. He is also the No. 1 player from Arizona. With this kind of ranking, he drew attention from many, holding more than 20 offers.

Although Dan Lanning currently appears to be the frontrunner, the race won’t be easy, as many suitors remain in the mix. That could reduce Texas’s chance of landing this RB, but Sarkisian’s recruiting momentum tells a different story.

Steve Sarkisian gets recruiting momentum

With the 2026 class signed and sealed, programs are racing toward 2027, and Texas is already setting the pace. They’re hunting the top spot in the NIL and revenue-sharing era. Here’s where Steve Sarkisian has tried to position them to chase the nation’s No. 1 class.

On Saturday, the Longhorns landed an early commitment from 2027 QB Ty Knutson. The Smithson Valley product chose Texas over South Carolina and Oklahoma State. It’s simply a home-state win. Knutson is currently rated a 3-star prospect, ranked as the No. 54 QB nationally.

However, Steve Sarkisian clearly sees more. With Arch Manning returning and elite QBs already signed, Texas’ 2026 QB room has talent. But the coach is securing the future as they invest heavily to break their 20-year spell of not winning a national title.