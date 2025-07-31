Steve Sarkisian Opens Up About Texas Sophomore Who Didn’t Like Longhorns at First

The WR rooms are loaded across the CFB. OSU’s Jeremiah Smith and Bama’s Ryan Williams are leading the pack as early Biletnikoff Award favorites. But Texas has a rising star of its own ready to crash the conversation. The Longhorns’ sophomore wideout enters 2025 tied with Georgia’s Zachariah Branch for the 9th-best odds to win the Biletnikoff at +2500, according to ESPN’s Sportsbook. Slotted just ahead of LSU’s Aaron Anderson, the young Longhorn is quietly setting the tone for a breakout season. One that could see him emerge as a true contender for the nation’s top receiver honor. And now, Steve Sarkisian sheds light on his potential.

On July 30, Inside Texas shared Steve Sarkisian’s thoughts following the team’s first practice, with Evan Vieth. When the conversation shifted to standout summers from Ryan Wingo, Zina Umeozulu, Hero Kanu, and Jerrick Gibson, Sarkisian didn’t hesitate to single out Wingo. “There are certain guys that can kind of run all day, and a lot of times you see those guys, and they’re in the 175 to maybe 190 range. But here’s a guy who’s over 200 pounds—at that size, at that speed, and with that competitive nature,” said Sarkisian, clearly impressed by the sophomore’s rare blend of power and explosiveness. And why not?

Last season, the Texas sophomore gave fans a glimpse of what’s to come. He hauled in 29 catches for 472 yards and two TDs, flashing big-play ability every time the ball came his way. And he wasn’t just a threat through the air. On just five carries, he ripped off 100 rushing yards, proving he can change a game from anywhere on the field. But now, Ryan Wingo is stepping into the spotlight in 2025.

No longer the freshman learning the ropes, he’s now expected to be Texas’ go-to weapon in the passing game. With Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond gone, the Longhorns are turning to Wingo to take over as Arch Manning’s No. 1 target. Wingo already has the tools to thrive. Standing 6’2” and 214 pounds, he brings the size, speed, and physicality of a true X receiver. And the media sees it too, tabbing him as a preseason All-SEC Second Team pick and a prime breakout candidate. So, this fall, Sarkisian’s offense will run through Wingo, and he looks built for the moment. But here’s the catch.

Ryan Wingo might be on track to become Texas’ top target in 2025, but his path to Austin wasn’t always a sure thing. Well, the star wideout, fresh off a promising freshman season, admitted the Longhorns weren’t high on his list early in his recruitment. Because first impressions had him looking elsewhere. But over time, Texas won him over, and now he’s set to be the face of their passing attack. So, what were his thoughts about Texas?

Ryan Wingo’s take on Texas

On the 3rd and Longhorn podcast, Ryan Wingo kept it real about his first impression of Austin. “I ain’t gonna lie, I didn’t like Texas my first time visiting,” admitted Wingo. “I visited I think it was junior year. I did like a little Texas visit to Baylor, A&M, I went everywhere. I came here, and I was like ‘Nah, I won’t ever go here.'” So, what is now his home, once felt like the last place he’d end up. A twist that makes his rise in orange even more compelling. And Wingo went on to explain that the atmosphere during his first visit left him feeling out of place.

The spotlight was firmly on Arch Manning, and it made the young receiver feel like an afterthought. “When I first came up here, I wasn’t really around the players,” said Wingo. “I think it was Arch’s OV. Everything was basically about him. Not really like I was being selfish type of thing but it was more like, like you said, disconnected from everything that was going on.” So, for a future star, it was far from the welcome he expected in Austin. But Sarkisian’s pitch eventually hit home, and now the standout sophomore is locked in, ready to leave his mark on Texas’ offense in 2025.