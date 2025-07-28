Steve Sarkisian Plans to Steal $45M NFL Coach’s Blueprint as Arch Manning Receives Ex-OSU HC’s Clear Message

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns are gearing up with a mix of fire and focus for their big rematch against Ohio State in the 2025 season opener. Remember last year’s Cotton Bowl semifinal? Texas was neck-and-neck with the Buckeyes, and the stage was set for a thrilling finish. But when the Longhorns were down 21-14, within inches of the end zone with just under four minutes left. Yes, that’s when everything unraveled. And then a fourth-down strip sack of quarterback Quinn Ewers resulted in an 83-yard fumble recovery touchdown for Ohio State. This sealed Texas’s fate in a gut-wrenching 28-14 defeat.

That blunder left a bitter taste, not just because of the loss but because the Longhorns had been right there, within grasp of a historic comeback. Fast forward to the 2025 season, Sarkisian isn’t just dwelling on last year. Instead, he’s cooking up a plan. Knowing the Ohio State offense, especially star receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is a massive threat. Now, Sarkisian is going way back for the solution. Back when he was the quarterbacks coach for the USC Trojans, it was Pete Carroll at the helm, who has now paved his way into the pros.

That year, USC opened its season with a road game against a tough Auburn team ranked No. 6 in the nation. It was a high-pressure environment. And Carroll crafted a game plan designed to protect and build confidence for his young quarterback. They had Matt Leinart, playing to his strengths while keeping the defense strong and simple. “This is probably the most daunting challenge of a first game, because some of those games were neutral-site type games,” Steve said to 247Sports. The Trojans not only won 23-0 but did so on hostile turf, proving a model of composure, preparation, and tactical smartness on the road.

Steve Sarkisian adds, “Sound familiar? New quarterback, strong defense? That’s a very general assessment of this year’s Longhorns.” Sarkisian looks back on those lessons learned with Carroll when prepping his Texas Longhorns for the showdown against Ohio State. Much like the 2003 USC team. Texas is coming in with a new quarterback, Arch Manning, and a strong defense. Sarkisian uses that USC experience to emphasize the essentials.

Sarkisian acknowledges that the Ohio State opener is probably the toughest “first game” challenge he’s faced, similar to when USC first faced Auburn with a young roster, and so he’s adapting a similarly meticulous and focused prep regimen that mirrors a bowl game approach. They still have a few weeks to instill this plan in the Longhorns’ system. Sarkisian’s borrowing from Carroll’s playbook isn’t just nostalgia; it’s a tested formula for winning tough games away from home, and one he’s adapting for the new Longhorns era.

Urban Meyer sounds the alarm for Arch Manning

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns’ young quarterback phenom, recently received a very clear and sobering message from none other than legendary coach Urban Meyer. “Arch Manning is going to have the most pressure. And I was trying to go back, you know. I had Chris Leak, who was under enormous pressure because he was the number one player in America coming out of high school. You had Tim Tebow, you had Cam Newton, and you had these quarterbacks that had so much pressure, and it impacts them.” Meyer said. Meyer, who famously coached greats like Tim Tebow at Florida, compared the immense pressure Arch Manning faces to what Tebow endured during his college career.

Now, Manning isn’t just any quarterback. He is an athlete with a storied family legacy and massive hype as a five-star recruit. He’s been thrust into the intense spotlight early in his career. Urban Meyer highlighted on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” According to him, Arch might be the most pressured player in college football over the last decade. Despite Manning’s incredible talent and potential, Meyer said he worries about the overwhelming external expectations that come with the Texas job.

He drew parallels with Tim Tebow’s senior season at Florida. It was flawless by records, but never seemed good enough to satisfy fans and critics. That kind of relentless pressure, Meyer warns, “wears on you.” Mentally, physically, and emotionally. And it can wear on the coaching staff, too. Thus, he will have to stay resilient to survive and thrive. But Meyer also expressed respect for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. He emphasized that having a coach who knows how to manage such pressure will be critical for Arch’s success.