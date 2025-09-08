Steve Sarkisian Publicly Calls out Texas Athlete & His Growing Problem After Arch Manning Injury Update

In Austin, another storyline has taken root, and it’s not the Arch Madness. Steve Sarkisian is already treading through a tight rope following week 1’s thrashed-up saga against the Buckeyes. Week 2 provided some relief as Arch Manning dominated the trenches against San Jose. But his growing pains do not come to an end. The reason? A personal rivalry is brewing between two players.

It all dates back to August 30. The Big day. Texas and OSU went 0-0 in the first quarter, itching to reach the end zone. Meanwhile, two athletes had their own rivalry simmering. Early in the second quarter, according to the OSU DL Phillip Daniels, Texas’s Colin Simmons called him ‘trash’. The very next play, Simmons earned a 15-yard penalty for knocking Daniel’s helmet off, eventually leading to the Buckeyes’ first TD.

Meanwhile, HC Sarkisian had a lighthearted critique of freshman edge rusher Colin Simmons after two games. “I think he’s leading the country in penalties with five,” Sarkisian joked. The Longhorns drew a total of 12 penalties for 115 yards. Out of that, Collins owned a major chunk. Well, this is not exactly the stat he expected Simmons to top this early in the season.

Daniel was cool when narrating the incident. “I was just chilling. I was like, ‘OK, cool guy, I’m finna go against him.’ I didn’t really see too much of nothing on film. And then before the play, he smacked my helmet off he was like, ‘You trash,’ lined up, and said it before me.” The penalty gave Ohio State a first down on what would have been a third-down incompletion, tilting the scales in Julian Sayin’s favor. He further added. “I was like, ‘Huh? Me? I know you’re not talking to me.’ I hemmed him up. He took my helmet off, I’m still going, had a few choice words.”

But another Arch update has got the ‘Hook’em’ fandom spiraling. Steve Sarkisian shares the latest scoop on Arch’s injury update.

This is a developing story…